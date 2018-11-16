JLo’s Thong Trousers: Vulgar or Va-va-voom? [PHOTOS & POLL]

From all angles, Jennifer Lopez’s outfit Thursday was head-turning.

JLo was in Miami on the set of her new music video with DJ Khaled wearing a white crop top and wide-leg gray pants with, yes, a high-waisted gray thong, either hoisted or attached, far above the pant line where covetable abs were revealed.

Turning heads and double-takes abounded. But some say for the wrong reasons.

“JLo…we are rejecting this look. Visible thongs are not making a comeback,” said a talk show host. And that sentiment was shared all over Instagram and Twitter.

“Totally trashy.”

“This is ridiculous!”

“Gross!”

“Yeah not one of my favorite looks!! She is a little too old for that. Keep it classy Jlo! 💯”

“In my opinion not her best look. Still gorgeous though!”

“Come on JLo. I think you are to old for this! We all know you are beautiful and sexy but come on mujer.”

“Oh Dios mío🤦‍♀️🤔What is that? I love J.Lo but she doesn’t need to carry something like this🙈”

But there was too lots of love for JLo’s look.

Gossip guru JustJared said the look was “hot.”

Entertainment Weekly was on board. The ‘zine said Lopez, 49, can “rock just about anything.”

Some saw a trend emerging.

I was hoping someone would bring the thong trend back. Yasss JLo 😂 — Andilena ✨ (@_candycoral) November 16, 2018

Eighteen years ago, Lopez stunned in that Versace gown at the Grammy’s. People talked about that for years.

Over the years, Lopez has stunned with wardrobe choices, but has always managed to remain a classic.

Marie Claire writer Sally Holmes said she may not “necessarily understand” the garment, “do you wear additional underwear under the pants-underwear? Underwear-pants? OMG ARE THESE JUST UNDERPANTS?),” she respected Lopez’ choice.

Jennifer Lopez Successfully Wore Thong-Pants in Los Angeles Yesterday https://t.co/q7ntMt0hTT — Marie Claire (@marieclaire) November 16, 2018

“Jennifer Lopez looks good. And she knows she looks good, she’s J.Lo! I can’t wait to see all the young starlets wearing thong-pants on the 2027 Oscars red carpet.”

And now for the most important part. In an effort to divert our focus from the world today and just play, what say thee about Jenny’s eye-popping look?