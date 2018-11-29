Kardashian 747: Kanye “Yeezy Floating Office” A Twitter Sensation

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian-West were the talk of Twitter earlier this week.

The couple took their new private Boeing 747, dubbed the “Yeezy floating office,” for a spin, much to the chagrin of social media.

The double-decker aircraft holds up to 660 passengers. It appears that the couple took only a handful on their trip.

Check out the insides of the Boeing jet for yourself:

Everyone wasn’t happy about their trip.

Per Fox News:

A woman tweeted, “Renting an entire 747 for themselves is so unbelievably wasteful it makes me sick. Leaving a much larger carbon footprint than they need to. You have the power and wealth to travel sustainably, and instead you do the opposite.For what? An instagram flex?” “Please stop saying ‘you guys’ as if everyone is excited to see you showcase this nonesense [sic]. Stop unnecessarily adding to carbon footprint by doing something irresponsible and wasteful.#Outoftouch,” another user wrote on Instagram. “How wasteful!!! Shame on you and Kanye!” a person commented.

The couple’s trip came after Kardashian announced on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” that she and West were donating $500,000 to wildfire relief.