Kate Upton & Justin Verlander Welcome Baby Girl, Genevieve

Kate Upton and her Justin Verlander have become the proud parents of a baby girl. The couple made the announcement on social media on November 10, three days after their daughter’s arrival. It is the first child for the 26-year-old model and the 35-year-old professional baseball player.

They named her Genevieve Upton Verlander. Upton shared a close-up of the baby’s mouth, nose and hand in an Instagram photo. The caption included her birthday: November 7, 2018.

In his Instagram post, Verlander also did not include Genevieve’s face in the picture. He snapped a photo of the baby’s hands curled up between theirs. Verlander wrote this adorable caption: “Welcome to the world Genevieve Upton Verlander. You stole my ❤️ the first second I met you!!! 11.7.2018”

The couple first announced their pregnancy in July. Upton posted a photo showing off her growing baby bump, which Verlander shared with the caption: “You’re going to be the most amazing Mom!! I can’t wait to start this new journey with you! You’re the most thoughtful, loving, caring, and strong woman I’ve ever met! I’m so proud that our little one is going to be raised in this world by a woman like you! I love you so much.”

The model and professional baseball player welcomed their daughter just a few days after celebrating their first wedding anniversary. They tied the knot on November 7, 2017, a few days after Verlander helped lead the Houston Astros to their first-ever World Series championship.

Verlander posted a touching tribute to wife Kate on their anniversary day. He wrote, “Dear Kate, I feel like the luckiest man in the world to have married my best friend. Every day you inspire me to want to be better. You are such a strong woman but yet still so very caring. You stand up for what you believe in. You are just as beautiful on the inside as you are out. You are the first thing I want to see every morning for the rest of my life. You are the first person I want to talk to when something good, or bad happens. You are the person I always try my best to make happy. I know that together is where we are supposed to be. In good times and in bad together is when we are at our best! You are my everything and I am so blessed to experience this crazy journey of life together with you. Happy 1 year anniversary to the best wife anyone could ever ask for! With all my love, Justin.”

Upton also shared a picture from their wedding day to commemorate the one-year mark. She posted a photo of her and Verlander on the dance floor, both with huge smiles on their faces. She wrote, “This year has been the best year of my life! It had a crazy beginning with a World Series win and the BEST wedding weekend, where I got to marry my best friend and love of my life. Now to celebrate our love and our first year of marriage we are preparing to welcome a new addition to our family. I’m so excited to go through this journey of life with you! I love you so much! Happy One Year ❤️”