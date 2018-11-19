Kelly Clarkson on ‘The Voice’: The Coach’s Season 15 Team 11/19/2018

Kelly Clarkson has an extra contestant on her team, going into the top 13 performances of The Voice season 15, because of the new Voice companion series The Comeback Stage. This digital series allowed several cast-offs from this season’s blind auditions to compete for a spot back in the official competition. The winner of The Comeback Stage was Lynnea Moorer and she chose Clarkson to be her coach, out of all four of the judges. This earned her a spiffy “Team Kelly” jacket and a spot in the top 13. Read on below for more information on Moorer, as well as the other three artists on Team Kelly.

Kymberli Joye

When contestant Kymberli Joye first performed on the show, she sang “Run to You” for her blind audition. Coach Jennifer Hudson was actually blocked from picking her to possibly join her team and Kelly Clarkson was able to snatch her up. When Joye is not on The Voice, she is actually a worship leader and minister, according to her NBC bio.

Joye’s NBC bio reads, “Music and church are two very important aspects of Kymberli’s life. She is a worship leader and minister, and she sings in the choir at her church, where her parents are pastors. Kymberli was able to find her personality and artistry in her college gospel choir. For the past seven years, she has been working alongside chart-topping gospel singer JJ Hairston. One of the albums they recorded has been nominated for a Grammy. Kymberli is ready to step into her own spotlight on “The Voice” stage.” She is 26 years old and was born and raised in Windsor, Connecticut.

Sarah Grace

Sarah Grace went up against Erika Zade in the battle rounds, singing the song “No Roots” and Grace ended up taking the win. She was the first contestant to be shown performing on the premiere episode of The Voice season 15 and she is only 15 years old, so Clarkson was overjoyed to get her on her team.

When Grace was younger, she actually dealt with synesthesia, which is a condition where she would see colors in response to hearing music. She no longer has the issue.

Chevel Shepherd

For her blind audition this season, Shepherd performed “If I Die Young” by The Band Perry. Going into the blinds, Shepherd told KOB4 that, “At first, I wasn’t really focused on, like, chairs turning. I was focused on my song and making sure that I was calm so that I wouldn’t freak out or anything. Whenever the chairs started turning, I’m surprised I kept a straight face.” In the battle rounds, Shepherd performed the song “You Look So Good in Love” against Mikele Buck, but Buck lost and was eliminated. Shepherd is 16 years old and hails from Farmington, New Mexico.

On the show this season, Shepherd also performed the song “Travelin’ Soldier” and her backstory on the song was, “My brother Nicholas was in the Army. He served for six years. My mom was always worried about him, and so we would always sing this song together.” Today, Shepherd’s brother is home and safe.

Lynnea Moorer

Lynnea Moorer made it through The Comeback Stage and onto Kelly Clarkson’s team. Moorer didn’t have the easiest childhood, as she told NBC that her grandparents raised her while her parents were in jail. According to Moorer’s NBC bio, “Lynnea was raised by her grandparents when her parents were incarcerated, but she credits her mother for introducing her to all types of music. She started performing in a praise band in high school and found success by posting her covers on YouTube. One of her videos went viral and she now has over 200,000 subscribers. Her YouTube channel allows her to support herself as a pre-med student at Burman University in Alberta. Lynnea comes to The Voice hoping to make something of herself in music and make her family proud.”

Moorer is 18 years old and grew up in California, but she currently lives in Lacombe, Alberta, Canada.