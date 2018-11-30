Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Dissed By Jay Z On What’s Free

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are the new muse of Jay-Z’s diss track!

Appearing on Meek Mill’s “What’s Free,” with Meek Mill and Rick Ross, Jay-Z unloaded on Kanye West.

“No red hat, don’t Michael and Prince me and Ye / They separate you when you got Michael and Prince’s DNA,” he raps. “I ain’t one of these house ni**as you bought / My house like a resort, my house bigger than yours.”

Jay-Z then subliminally mentions Kim Kardashian, but stops short. “My spo—c’mon, man—my route better, of course.”