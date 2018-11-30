Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Dissed By Jay Z On What’s Free

Kanye West x Kim Kardashian x Charlamagne Tha God

(Getty Images) Kanye West x Kim Kardashian at the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2019 at Paris Fashion Week

 

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are the new muse of Jay-Z’s diss track!

Appearing on Meek Mill’s “What’s Free,” with Meek Mill and Rick Ross, Jay-Z unloaded on Kanye West.

“No red hat, don’t Michael and Prince me and Ye / They separate you when you got Michael and Prince’s DNA,” he raps. “I ain’t one of these house ni**as you bought / My house like a resort, my house bigger than yours.”

LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 16: Recording artist Shawn “Jay Z” Carter makes an announcement on the Steps of City Hall Downtown Los Angeles for a Labor Day Music Festival at Los Angeles City Hall on April 16, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Jay-Z then subliminally mentions Kim Kardashian, but stops short. “My spo—c’mon, man—my route better, of course.”

 

