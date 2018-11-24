Kim Porter’s Funeral: Here’s What We Know

Kim Porter passed away on November 15, at age 47. The cause of death has not been released, but TMZ reported at the time that she had been sick with flu-like symptoms. Porter is the ex-girlfriend of rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs, and is survived by her four children, twins girls and a son whom she had with Diddy, and actor Quincy Brown, who she had in a previous relationship with rapper Al B! Sure.

Diddy has been paying tribute to Porter on Twitter, and revealed this morning that “Today we lay to rest our ANGEL.” He also took the time to thank fans for their prayers and support.

Today we lay to rest our ANGEL. Her spirit lives on with us FOREVER!!! We thank you all for your prayers and support. You have no idea how much it means to us. We thank GOD for all of you. #KimPorter pic.twitter.com/OdI5hyKBeT — Diddy (@Diddy) November 24, 2018

After a private viewing and ceremony Friday night, TMZ reported earlier that “an estimated 1,200-1,500 mourners are expected to attend.” The funeral is scheduled to begin at 11am in Columbus, Georgia.

A source told TMZ that while Diddy intends to deliver Porter’s eulogy, “he’s not sure he could make it through” because of how shocked and distraught he is over the unexpected loss. Sources say that mourners at the private funeral ceremony can, however, expect a performance from Faith Evans. TMZ reports that Evans’ performance is meant to return the comfort Diddy gave her when Biggie died.

Though it had previously been reported that Porter’s casket would arrive in a horse-drawn carriage, TMZ shared a photo of a plain black hearse arriving at Cascade Hills Church before the ceremony.