Kim Porter’s Last Public Family Outing Was Her Son’s Movie Premiere [PHOTOS]

Kim Porter passed away at age 47 on November 15; she was the ex-girlfriend of Sean “Diddy” Combs, mother of their three children, and mother to actor Quincy Brown. TMZ reported that the premiere of Browns’ Netflix original holiday movie, “The Holiday Calendar,” was the last public outing Porter had with her whole family. The movie premiered as a special screening at Netflix’s Icon Building in Los Angeles, on October 30.

Though Porter and Diddy broke up for good in 2007 (after dating since 1994), both were there to support Quincy’s big night. The ex-couple’s children, twin daughters Jessie James and D’Lila and son Christian, were in attendance; Diddy’s son Justin Dior and Quincy’s father Al B. Sure! were also there. The whole family posed happily alongside Quincy in front of the poster of his new movie, which features Quincy and his co-star, Kat Graham.

Though Porter’s cause of death has not yet been released, a source told TMZ that she had been sick with flu and pneumonia-like symptoms for several weeks, which would mean she was sick at the time of this event. It doesn’t show in the photos, though. She looks so happy and proud to have her whole family together, supporting her oldest child’s latest success.

In one photo, she stand between her two daughters, holding their hands and smiling. In another, she leans over to plant a kiss on Quincy’s cheek. She also posed for a photo with her arm around her son’s co-star’s mother, Natasha Graham.

Here are the touching family photos: