Leah Remini Family & Children: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

As one of the stars of CBS’ long-running comedy series The King of Queens, Leah Remini has built a name for herself in Hollywood. Apart from playing Carrie Heffernan on the sitcom, she also hosted The Talk from 2010 to 2011. Nowadays, people may recognize Remini as a former Scientologist who co-produced and hosted the Emmy Award-winning A&E documentary Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath.

But what about her private life? Is Remini married? Does she have children? Here’s what we know about her family.

1. She Met Her Husband at a Restaurant in 1996

Angelo Pagan, Leah’s husband, is a popular singer in his home country of Puerto Rico. He often performs with his band, Salsa Caliente.

Pagan is also a successful actor, and has appeared in a number of series, including 24, The King of Queens, Hawthorne, Kevin Can Wait, The Last Ship, and more.

Leah and her husband met in 1996, at a restaurant.

They are good friends with Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony, who are no longer a couple. In a 20/20 interview, Leah shared that she was asked by the Church of Scientology to bring the couple to Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes’ wedding in 2006.

She said, “The church was really the one who invited them, on Tom’s behalf.”

2. She and Her Husband Have a Daughter Named Sofia

Remini and Pagan are the parents of 14-year-old Sofia Bella Pagan.

In 2015, Leah shared photos of her daughter’s baptism, which marked the two year anniversary after leaving the Church of Scientology. She termed her daughter’s Catholic baptism a “new beginning.”

On Twitter, Remini wrote, “Our daughter was aware of what she was accepting and it was beautiful to witness.”

It wasn’t until 2013 that Remini left Scientology. She now says she was subject to years of interrogation after upsetting Scientology leader David Miscavage.

3. Remini Has an Estimated Net Worth of $20 Million

Leah and her family have an estimated net worth of $20 million.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, a bulk of this money comes from her work on CBS’s King of Queens. The show aired over 200 episodes from 1998 to 2007.

Remini also pulled in some money acting as Stacey Carosi on the NBC sitcom Saved by the Bell.

Among her film work is Old School alongside Will Ferrell, Esta in Handsome: A Netflix Mystery Movie, and Joan in Second Act.

4. She Called Her Husband a “Serieal Cheater” in a 2016 Memoir

In 2016, Joy Behar read an excerpt from Remini’s new book, Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology. It read, “I am selfish and self-centered … have physically threatened people … my husband [Angelo Pagán] is a serial cheater and my mother was a slut.”

Remini didn’t offer up any details about her husband’s alleged 15 years of infidelity. According to Life & Style Magazine, however, it has long been rumored that he was in a relationship when he and Remini first met.

Interestingly enough, it seems that Pagan didn’t mind the shoutout. Not long after the televised program, Angelo took to Twitter to write, “So proud of @leahremini ! Brave, bold and beautiful. I got your back baby!!”

While the book clearly went into Remini’s personal life, it’s main purpose was to inform the public about her experience as a Scientologist. She claims the Church told her, “You’re OK to leave, just don’t talk about it. That’s why it was important for me.”

5. Her Daughter Sent Her a Funny Text Asking for Breakfast Earlier This Year

Earlier this year, Leah and her daughter were sitting just rooms away from one another when Leah got a text from Bella. It read, “Hey mommy can you make me some breakfast.”

Leah responded with, “What would you like my love.” Leah said, “Super crispy turkey bacon with a buttered almost burnt English muffin and fruit plz.” When Leah asked what kind of fruit she would like, Bella said, “An array.”

Buzzfeed titled the hilarious encounter between the mother-daughter duo representative of the “peak 2018 kid”.