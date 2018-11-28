Who Are Leah Remini’s Husband & Daughter?

Actress Leah Remini is known for many movies and TV appearances, most recently her movie Second Act and her docuseries Scientology and the Aftermath. But, when Remini isn’t filming, or hanging out with BFF Jennifer Lopez, she is often spending time with her husband and daughter.

Remini met fellow actor Angelo Pagan at a Cuban restaurant in 1996, but they didn’t get married until July 19, 2003. In an interview with her daughter via Redbook, Remini dished on meeting her husband. She stated, “I met your daddy in a nightclub called El Floridita in Hollywood … Actually, it was a Cuban club and restaurant, but I’ll let it slide. For me, it was love at first sight.”

This wasn’t Pagan’s first marriage, as he had three sons from previous relationships, going into his union with Remini. According to Earn the Necklace, Pagan joined the Church of Scientology when he and Remini were dating. When someone leaves the church, there are reports that families can get divided and split up. Fortunately for the couple, when Remini made the decision to leave, Pagan followed her.

Together, Remini and Pagan have one daughter, a girl named Sofia, who was born on June 16, 2004, which is one day after Remini’s birthday.

Remini’s family appeared with her on their reality show years ago and it was called Leah Remini: It’s All Relative. This wasn’t the first time that Remini and her hubby were on TV together. They also had their wedding featured on VH1’s Inside Out. Over the summer, Pagan posted a sweet message about his wife with their wedding photo on Instagram. The caption with the photo stated, “Feels like just last week! My better half! You are the most incredible woman I know. Thank you for choosing me to annoy you for the rest of your life! Me? I’m living the dream!”

In Remini’s memoir “Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology”, she called Pagan a “serial cheater,” but she has not elaborated on when he was a cheater or if he ever cheated on her. According to Perez Hilton, Pagan may have been with another woman when he first met Remini.

Remini, who is famous for her being outspoken against Scientology and for her show about the inner-workings of its practices, Remini said that the reason she ultimately left Scientology was for her daughter. After leaving the church, Remini told Buzzfeed, “In my house, it’s family first – but I was spending most of my time at the church. So, I was saying ‘family first,’ but I wasn’t showing that. I didn’t like the message that sent my daughter.”