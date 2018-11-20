Space Jam 2 Starring LeBron James Scores Cali Tax Break

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James’ move to Hollywood was spectacular.

So will his movie!

Space Jam 2, a James-produced project is one of 15 film projects — 10 non-independent, five indie — that have been selected to take part in the state’s incentives program in its latest allocation round.

Per Eastbaytimes, The upcoming “Space Jam 2” is the highest profile feature film project to qualify for California’s tax credit program. Produced by “Black Panther’s” Ryan Coogler and starring the Lakers’ new superstar, the sequel to the 1996 Michael Jordan/Looney Tunes hybrid is one of 15 features chosen Monday by the California Film Commission, which administers the $330 million per year production incentives.

James’ Space Jam was immenent. But what many don’t know is that there was supposed to be a trailer associated with James’ decision to join the Lakers.

In June, I got a phone call from a source familiar with the Space Jam 2 movie.

The source told me that LeBron’s Lakers announcement was surrounded around a trailer with Instagram TV.

In the trailer, sports memorabilia was stolen by Warner Brothers characters in the film.

In the plot and/or trailer, LeBron was summoned to be responsible for saving the day by helping to retrieve the memorabilia.

I’m told that in the end, LeBron James would appear in the movie trailer wearing Lakers gear and letting everyone know where he’d be taking his talents for the 2018-2019 NBA season.

Water under the bridge at this point. Space Jam 2 will soon be coming and according to East Bay Times:

California’s Film & TV Tax Credit Program, which is designed to keep shows from running off to places such as Georgia and British Columbia that offer even more generous incentives, picks movie and TV projects several times per year that are projected to generate the most in-state, working class jobs and vendor spending. In June the successful program, now in its fourth year, was extended through 2025 by the legislature and Governor Jerry Brown.