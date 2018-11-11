What Are the Songs LeeAnn Rimes Sings in Hallmark’s ‘It’s Christmas, Eve’ Movie?

Tonight Hallmark premiered a new movie called It’s Christmas, Eve, starring LeeAnn Rimes. If you’re wondering about some of the songs she sings during the movie, we have the answers for you here. Rimes produced three new, original Christmas songs just for tonight’s movie: It’s Christmas Eve, The Gift of Your Love, and You and Me and Christmas.

In fact, Rimes recorded a soundtrack for this movie that she released on October 12. The title song that she co-wrote and sang for the movie is one of three original songs that she wrote. Of course, it’s called “It’s Christmas, Eve.” She told Variety that for this Christmas song, she wanted to record something that “immediately feels like a classic that you grew up listening to. It’s a love song of hope, togetherness and a remembrance of what’s most important in life, creating memories with the ones we love. I don’t know if I’ve yet made it through this song without crying. It tugs at my heart. The song is beautifully woven throughout the movie until you finally hear it in its entirety. Filming the scene where I sang the song was incredibly emotional for me. When the director yelled ‘cut’ I could see that the whole crew was crying with me.”

You can listen to the song in the video below:

Darrell Brown co-wrote “It’s Christmas, Eve” and co-produced the album.

Rimes’ other original songs written for and performed during the movie are “You and Me and Christmas” and “The Gift of Your Love.”

You can listen to The Gift of Your Love below. Rimes said about the song on Facebook: “To me, this song is simplicity, honesty and pure heart at its finest. Darrell and I wrote this over FaceTime, where a tear or two was shed.”

And you can listen to You and Me and Christmas, her other original, here:

You can listen or buy the album here. Many people pre-ordered the album and love it.

The songs on the album include:

You and Me and Christmas

Joy: God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen / Hark the Herald Angels Sing / Angels We Have Heard (The Jolly Remix)

The Gift of Your Love

I Still Believe in Santa Claus (North Pole Mix)

Carol of the Bells (Rung Out Remix)

It’s Christmas Eve

Christmas Jam on Snow: Jingle Bell Rock / Here Comes Santa Claus / I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus / Last Christmas

White Christmas

Suite from “It’s Christmas Eve”

Here are some other songs from Rimes’ “It’s Christmas, Eve” album that you can enjoy:

READ NEXT: Learn more about Hallmark’s new movie, It’s Christmas Eve.