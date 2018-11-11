Lil Wayne Gave Halsey a Tattoo Minutes before SNL Performance

Lil Wayne is a man of many talents. Whether it be rapping, skateboarding, or just being entertaining in general, he’s loved by many. As Wayne finally dropped his long-awaited Carter V album recently, he’s been doing a ton of TV interviews/performances. Although the album was released in September, he’s still on a roll with promoting it as he joined Saturday Night Live as the musical guest on November 10th.

Wayne wasn’t alone though, as he decided to bring a friend with him on stage Saturday night. This isn’t out of the ordinary as SNL will typically have more than one musical guest featured that comes as a surprise. This week, Lil Wayne was joined by singer, Halsey to perform their new song together titled “Can’t Be Broken.”

The man of many talents did his thing, as expected. But nobody would’ve thought that he would be pretty much tattooing something on someone just minutes, or seconds before going out on stage. As many may or may not know, Lil Wayne is heavily interested in astrology. He’s obsessed with mentioning that he’s a Libra. Ironically enough, Halsey is also a Libra. Therefore, she wanted to share her SNL memory with another Libra by getting an iconic tattoo just ‘seconds’ before going out on stage. Check it out.

Halsey Shares Her New Tattoo

“On my Libra scale I’m weighin sins and forgiveness.” Got this yatted by @jonboytattoo seconds before walking onstage. thanks for writing this one out for me @LilTunechi ⚖️ #libragang pic.twitter.com/gtYheVYKJL — h (@halsey) November 11, 2018

Along with the picture of the tattoo, Halsey mentions what we suspect to be a favorite line of hers from Lil Wayne as she writes “On my Libra scale I’m weighing sins and forgiveness,” which is a quote from Wayne’s “She Will” song, which was released in 2011. We’ve seen many performances on SNL, but I can’t recall ever hearing about one of the musical guests getting tattooed just minutes or seconds before going on stage.

Well, there’s a first time for everything, that’s for sure. Halsey continued to show her excitement after the performance via Twitter on Saturday night. She has sent out multiple tweets regarding the series of events.

One tweet read ” I have never been so grateful in my life. What a week. And it ain’t even over yet. Blessings on blessings on blessings. I love u guys so much.” Plus, she also retweeted something she wrote from back in 2014, where she said: “I’m a libra and so is lil Wayne and that’s all you’ll ever need to know about me.” What a night for Halsey.