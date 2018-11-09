Linkin Park’s ‘Numb’ Music Video Reaches 1 Billion Views

Linkin Park’s music video for the song “Numb” has surpassed one billion views on YouTube after dedicated fans launched an unofficial campaign to reach that milestone following frontman Chester Bennington’s death.

“Numb” was the 13th and final song and third single from Linkin Park’s 2003 sophomore album Meteora. It topped the Alternative chart for 12 weeks and the Rock chart for three, according to Blabbermouth. The video, directed by band DJ Joe Hahn, is the oldest uploaded clip on YouTube to cross the one-billion mark.

The song was also remixed as “Numb/Encore” as a collaboration between Linkin Park and rapper Jay-Z. The song, featured on the album Collision Course, earned the band and Jaz-Z a 2006 Grammy for “Best Rap/Sung Collaboration.”

Linkin Park vocalist Mike Shinoda said that “Numb/Encore” was the first song he came up with when they were first approached to work with Jay-Z.

“I immediately opened up my laptop and went to the store and bought his a capellas, and I made basically the single and the B-side, I made ‘Numb/Encore’ and sent them to him. So we were off to a good start and we basically just started this kind of working relationship from there.”

According to Loudwire, directly following Bennington’s death, Linkin Park’s music streams rose 730 percent and four of their albums returned to the Billboard 200 chart. The songs with the most streams were “In The End,” “Numb” and “Heavy.” Linkin Park also saw three records go platinum, including “Numb,” which went 4x multi-platinum that same summer.

Fans of the band flooded YouTube with tributes to Bennington, expressing excitement that the song hit one billion views, but sadness that Bennington wasn’t around to see it.

Our music video for “Numb” just passed 1 BILLION views on @YouTube. Thank you for all the support over the years! Watch here: https://t.co/GuO4HZCVVH — LINKIN PARK (@linkinpark) November 8, 2018

“Don’t cry because he is gone, smile because he was here,” one fan wrote in the comments. Another stated: “We are not just his fans, we are his family.”

“We will never forget you Chester, you’ve helped so many people with your music, rest in peace,” another fan wrote.

Linkin Park has not performed together in public since October, 2017, when the surviving members of the band staged a tribute concert in Los Angeles to honor Bennington. It is unknown whether or not the band plans to carry on following Bennington’s death, who committed suicide in July 2017 at the age of 41.

