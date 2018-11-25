Twitter Jokes About ‘Live Action’ Remake of ‘The Lion King’

On November 22, Walt Disney Studios released the first official teaser trailer for their remake of the Disney classic, The Lion King. The video broke a record for Disney; EW reported that the teaser got 224.6 million views in its first 24 hours online. The film’s anticipated release date is February 22, 2019, and has an all-star cast including Donald Glover, Beyoncé, Seth Rogan, and James Earl Jones (who voiced Mufasa in the original movie, as well).
Although the trailer makes it clear that the movie is CGI-animated, many have been referring to it as a “live-action” remake since it was first announced that Disney planned to produce it. News outlets and Disney fans took to social media to react to the trailer and express their excitement over the “live-action” film. The error is likely attributed to the fact that the use of CGI creates a much more lifelike animation; relative to the original animated film, the graphics certainly appear more “real.”
Nevertheless, many Twitter users took the opportunity to poke fun and point out that the new Lion King movie is about as “live-action” as the original.
One user pointed out that the hyper-realistic CGI is about as “live-action” as a film about wild animals was ever going to get, “as if training thousands of wild animals and filming them having conversations is just some normal, doable s—.”
