Twitter Jokes About ‘Live Action’ Remake of ‘The Lion King’

On November 22, Walt Disney Studios released the first official teaser trailer for their remake of the Disney classic, The Lion King. The video broke a record for Disney; EW reported that the teaser got 224.6 million views in its first 24 hours online. The film’s anticipated release date is February 22, 2019, and has an all-star cast including Donald Glover, Beyoncé, Seth Rogan, and James Earl Jones (who voiced Mufasa in the original movie, as well).

Although the trailer makes it clear that the movie is CGI-animated, many have been referring to it as a “live-action” remake since it was first announced that Disney planned to produce it. News outlets and Disney fans took to social media to react to the trailer and express their excitement over the “live-action” film. The error is likely attributed to the fact that the use of CGI creates a much more lifelike animation; relative to the original animated film, the graphics certainly appear more “real.”

wow I just watched that new lion king trailer and I completely misunderstood what live action meant because I kept waiting for beyonce to appear in a lion costume — anaïs e-m (@anaees) November 24, 2018

Live action Lion King? That makes as much sense as the animators from 1994 calling their Lion King live action. — Derek Mattson (@Derek_Mattson) November 23, 2018

Nevertheless, many Twitter users took the opportunity to poke fun and point out that the new Lion King movie is about as “live-action” as the original.

You: "Can't wait to see the live action Lion King!"

Animators that spent 22 months working on it: pic.twitter.com/qC4rpGn0EP — Jeff May the Non-Spooky, Non-Dracula Man (@heytherejeffro) November 24, 2018

Animators just spent spent 22 months working on the completely unnecessary "Live Action" Lion King movie. If this movie doesn't cause horrific trauma in an entire generation of children. I'm going to release prides of LIVE ACTION lions into kindergartens all over America. pic.twitter.com/tQXID4XZic — Church of Dave (@ChurchofDave) November 24, 2018

If the new Lion King movie is being referred to as “live action” than here some of my own “live action” lol #LionKingTrailer #animation pic.twitter.com/RR1u09pTLG — Hayk Manukyan (@Hayk_Animation) November 24, 2018

Found the "live action" Lion King everyone's talking about pic.twitter.com/pad4kRkPvQ — Thal (@thalestral) November 23, 2018

Why everyone keep calling that new Lion King ‘live action’? … that ain’t real lions doing that shit — Tom Austen (@tomoausten) November 22, 2018

Live-action Lion King looks great pic.twitter.com/qVmPV4hIxG — Christopher Rosen (@chrisjrosen) November 22, 2018

One user pointed out that the hyper-realistic CGI is about as “live-action” as a film about wild animals was ever going to get, “as if training thousands of wild animals and filming them having conversations is just some normal, doable s—.”