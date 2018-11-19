How to Watch the Saks Fifth Avenue Holiday Window Unveiling

Saks Fifth Avenue in New York City is known for its elaborate holiday window and light displays. This year, Saks is partnering with Broadway Cares to provide viewers with a special holiday performance, which they have titled “Theater of Dreams.” It is possible that this theme will be incorporated into the storefront’s window displays, which are always among the most popular Holiday stops for New Yorkers and tourists alike.

The performance and unveiling will take place on November 19 at 7pm EST in front of the Saks Fifth Avenue store (directly across from where the famed Rockefeller Christmas Tree will be, starting November 28). The store address is 611 5th Ave.

If you are not visiting or local to New York City, you can still enjoy the festive kick-off celebration. Saks.com will be live-streaming the event on their website. They have a countdown to the unveiling in place on the page, and encourage viewers to “check back soon for updates.”

In addition, the @saks Instagram account will be featuring “a first look at our Theater of Dreams #SaksHoliday window unveiling,” including the Broadway Cares performance, at 7pm EST.

The performance, presented by MasterCard, will feature 127 Broadway dancers. To support Broadway Cares, you can sponsor a light bulb on the Saks Fifth Avenue light display for $5; all proceeds go to the organization.