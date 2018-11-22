Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2018 Performers Lineup

The 2018 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade begins today at 9 a.m. ET in New York City, with millions of people watching the festivities around the country. The parade coverage will air on both the CBS ad NBC network, showcasing the latest balloon floats and parade performers. So, who are the TV personalities, music artists and bands performing? Get the rundown on them below.

MUSIC ARTISTS: Ally Brooke, Anika Noni Rose and the cast and Muppets of Sesame Street, Ashley Tisdale, Bad Bunny, Barenaked Ladies, Bazzi, Brynn Cartelli, Carly Pearce, Diana Ross and Family, Ella Mai, Jack and Jack, John Legend, Kane Brown, Leona Lewis, Mackenzie Ziegler and Johnny Orlando, Martina McBride, Pentatonix, Rita Ora, Sugarland and Tegan Marie are all on board as performers at this year’s parade. John Legend, who is one of the performers, is actually coming out with his own Christmas special this year, alongside his model wife, Chrissy Teigen. The special is called A Legendary Christmas With John and Chrissy and it will air at 10 p.m. ET/PT and 9 p.m. CT, on November 28, 2018. The special will show the couple celebrating the holidays with family, friends and musical performances.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, another big artist who will be performing at the parade is Kelly Clarkson.

There will also be performances from the casts of “Dear Hansen” and “King Kong” at the Macy’s parade today. The casts of the Broadway musicals Mean Girls, The Prom, and My Fair Lady and Summer: The Donna Summer Musical are all set to perform as well.

BANDS: According to CBS News, in addition to the NYPD Marching band, there will be several high school and college bands as well. The Hollywood Reporter has stated that there will be a total of 12 marching bands included in the parade this year.

TV PERSONALITIES & NEWS ANCHORS: CBS’ Thanksgiving Day Parade coverage will be led by anchors Kevin Frazier and Keltie Knight. A live stream by Verizon will also be streaming and the hosts will be hosted Keith Habersberger from Buzzfeed and Zuri Hall from E! News. Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker will be hosting the NBC coverage of the parade.

You can watch the performances live above, as the live stream features all of the parade coverage today.

This year marks the 92nd Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and this could be the coldest Thanksgiving in a hundred years, with temperatures in NYC in the 20s for the day. So, for those who decide to go out to watch the parade in person, make sure that you bundle up and wear a lot of layers. With the weather and winds being so cold and severe, there’s always the chance that the floats could end up being grounded for the parade. CBS News reported that the Thanksgiving Day parade balloons were last grounded in 1971.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, this year’s parade will feature “16 giant character balloons, 43 novelty balloons, heritage balloons, balloonicles, balloonheads and trycaloons, 26 floats, 1,200 cheerleaders and dancers, 1,000 clown.” Tune in to watch all the action.