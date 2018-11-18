Why Making a Murderer 2 Is Better Than Season 1: REVIEW

Making a Murderer 2 is a tougher slog than Making a Murderer 1. It lacks the first season’s over-caffeinated pacing and surprise factor. Season 1 revisited a murder case that most people in Wisconsin thought was all said and done. Warning: There will be spoilers from both seasons in this article if you haven’t finished watching them.

The slower pacing and more minutiae filled post-conviction appellate process make season 2 – which streamed on October 19, 2018 – less binge-worthy, although it certainly gives you a sense of the weight of the state. It feels a bit like something you feel like you should keep watching instead of something you can’t stop watching (it does creep up on you, though, holding enough drama to make you watch to the end to see what attorney Kathleen Zellner still has up her sleeve.)

Why, then, could Making a Murderer’s Season 2 possibly be better than Making a Murderer’s Season 1? Simply put: It’s more honest. It’s not that season 1 didn’t raise some important questions; it did, especially about teenage Brendan Dassey’s confession. However, it was dishonest through omission. Season 1 left out the state’s best stuff to present a misleadingly defense-sympathetic portrait of the case; in season 2, Zellner attacks the state’s best stuff. In so doing, her findings and conclusions – while more nuanced and not definitive – are tougher to ignore. Furthermore, the slower pacing is a correct depiction of the post-conviction appellate process, where the outcome is weighted against the defense and the system moves ever slow. (Keep reading for 6 ways Season 2 was more honest than Season 1.)

Season 2 is also hampered by the fact that close observers of the case already know how the storyline turns out; season 2’s “big reveals” (such as the disturbing violent pornographic images that Zellner says were found on a computer Bobby Dassey could have accessed) were already detailed in court motions that received heavy local news coverage.

Furthermore, anyone who’s followed news coverage of the case already knew that the federal appellate court upheld Brendan Dassey’s conviction and the U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear the case, essentially ending his quest for freedom (barring new evidence or a pardon from the new Wisconsin governor). Season 1 was a phenomenon. Season 2 takes some time to get through. Season 1 is addicting. Season 2 is arduous. (You can see crime scene photos in the case here.)

In a way, season 2 dismantles some of the misleading narratives in season 1 and also points out ways in which the prosecution was also misleading (why didn’t the jury learn about the pornographic images on the computer? Why didn’t the jury learn about the other human bones found off property? What was with that guy who saw the RAV4 in a ditch away from the junkyard and says he informed one of the key law enforcement officers in the case?) Of course, these things are supposed to be tried in court – not on Netflix – because juries get to see both sides exhaustively present their case. Here there is just Zellner’s.

That all doesn’t mean Avery didn’t do it. There’s a lot of evidence he did. Season 2 ends up highlighting it. If there was another killer, they were a silent one, craftily able to accomplish a complex web of planting while leaving none of their own DNA or blood behind and while simultaneously benefiting from an equally complex law enforcement evidence planting scheme for which there is no real evidence. Zellner didn’t find a smoking gun along the lines of the hair that matched another offender and freed Avery from prison the first time (of course, she’s still fighting to test some evidence in the case.) However, season 1 posed better questions.

Both seasons, of course, follow the murder convictions of Steven Avery, a Manitowoc County, Wisconsin man, and his teenage nephew Brendan Dassey (Bobby Dassey is Brendan’s brother). Both Steven and Brendan were convicted in the rape and murder of photographer Teresa Halbach, whose partial cremains were discovered in a burn barrel and pit behind Avery’s trailer on his family junkyard property. Dassey was convicted on his confession and little else; Avery never confessed but was convicted on a pile of forensic evidence, including blood evidence, ballistic evidence, and DNA. He was also convicted on the basis of circumstantial evidence, as the victim had visited his family junkyard that day to photograph his sister’s van at Avery’s request. The strangest twist in the case: Avery was wrongfully convicted of a different rape in the same county and spent years in prison for it before being exonerated shortly before the Halbach murder.

Here are 6 ways that Season 2 is more honest than Season 1:

1. It Gives Us Alternative Suspects

There was a gaping hole in Making a Murderer 1 that a lot of people overlooked; if Avery and Brendan Dassey didn’t do it, who did? Avery’s earlier attorneys had tried to point the finger at other suspects – including Bobby; his sister’s boyfriend, Scott Tadych; and his two brothers – but the judge didn’t allow it at trial. Season 1 didn’t get into any of that, however. (Each of them denies any involvement.)

Instead of dealing with the possibility that the “real killer” (if not Avery or Brendan) was someone else on the junkyard property that day or who had a tie to it, Season 1 painted the Avery clan as a homespun, kindly group of unfairly treated rubes, blanching out disturbing details in some of the family members’ pasts (such as their criminal histories and that troubling CD on a Dassey family computer that has a lot of dead bodies of young women on it, according to Zellner’s motion. She alleges Bobby used it). The filmmakers had impressive access to the family during the trials and gathered a lot of behind-the-scenes documentary footage of them; part of what made Making a Murderer 1 so shocking was the fact that almost no one knew they had it. However, in the well-meaning efforts to humanize the side we often see demonized (the defense), the first season painted the entire Avery family through excessively rose-colored glasses.

Instead, season 1 painted the villains as law enforcement, implying sheriff’s officials planted evidence to set up Avery. There was no evidence of this, not really. The motive was weak when scrutinized because the officers turned into villains on the show didn’t have much of a role in Avery’s previous civil suit (their depositions were for relatively minor things – transferring a phone call and telling a subordinate to write a belated report on the phone call). They weren’t involved in Avery’s earlier wrongful conviction.

This all meant that season 1 was expecting us to suspend belief and accept that two different frame jobs were going on at once: By law enforcement to frame Avery and by some unnamed alternative suspect, with neither knowing the other was at work. For all the anger directed at law enforcement from Season 1’s fans, it was easy to forget that Avery’s trial lawyers never argued the cops killed Teresa Halbach. On the core question of “who did it,” Season 1 left us completely hanging. And, since only Avery’s forensics are all over the victim’s car, it kind of made you wonder why.

Season 2 plunges down this rabbit hole. Zellner goes there, and so does the show. Although her alternative suspects deny any involvement, her theories, at least by the end, fall squarely on two men linked to the Avery family who had access to the junkyard at the time of the killing and in the days shortly after it (she does complicate it by presenting another alternative suspect in the middle of the series). It’s never seemed very likely that the killer had no tie at all to the junkyard property when the remains (at least some of them) were found there, when the victim was seen there before disappearing, and when her car was found there (with Avery’s blood inside.) Yes, the state bears the burden of proving the case beyond a reasonable doubt, and it’s not the defense’s burden to show who actually did it. But it certainly helps to try (and, although Avery’s trial attorneys were blocked from doing so, Season 1’s filmmakers chose to leave that all out.)

2. It Drops the “Hole in the Blood Vial” Theory

One of the silliest moments in Making a Murderer 1 is when one of Avery’s original trial attorneys holds up a blood vial and acts shocked that there is a hole in it. Attorney Jerry Buting even calls it a “red letter day for the defense.” This led a lot of viewers to believe what the show implied: That the vial was the source of Avery’s blood, which was found in several spots within the victim’s partially concealed car, and that it was planted there.

Why was this silly? Because, blood drawing experts say, such tubes almost always have holes in them; that’s how the blood gets into the vial. Furthermore, a prison nurse was prepared to testify at trial that she put the hole in the blood vial, according to court records. She was never called to the stand because the defense, presumably knowing this, didn’t go very far down the “it was planted from the hole in the vial” theory in front of the jury. There also was no evidence the cops in question even knew the blood vial was there, much less that they accessed it (one of them did find out about fingernail cuttings). And, of course, a controversial state expert claimed a chemical in the vial was not found in the blood smeared in the car. In addition, season 1 makes you think it’s a big deal that the seal on the blood vial package was broken.

However, court records show this was broken by then Manitowoc County DA E. James Fitzgerald and representatives of Avery’s defense – with court approval – for the purposes of deciding what evidence to test in Avery’s ultimately successful exoneration efforts in the earlier sexual assault case.

The first season didn’t explain any of that. The hole in the blood vial was a much bigger deal in season 1 than it ever was in the actual trial, and Zellner, because she is one smart lawyer, appears to have quickly recognized it was a no go.

Zellner doesn’t focus on the vial as the possible blood planting source at all; she claims the alternative suspect obtained Avery’s blood because his finger had a preexisting cut that reopened and bled into his trailer sink. There was testimony that he did have the wound before the date Teresa disappeared. Granted, this is pretty fantastical too (and involves a level of plotting genius that doesn’t seem present in the people she’s pointing the finger at), but at least Zellner’s theories involve people who theoretically could have entered the trailer and with greater motive. Furthermore, she simplifies the theory by arguing that the killer also planted the blood.

Is it simpler yet to believe that Avery was, indeed, the killer and that his cut reopened and bled inside the victim’s car, versus believing that someone else scraped his blood from his sink and craftily planted it in her car, though? You be the judge. Season 2 does ignore the fact that Avery’s blood was also found on the gear shaft of a nearby car in the junkyard (why would the supposed real killer plant that there?)

3. It Doesn’t Boil Down the Blood Evidence

One problem with Making a Murderer 1 is that it oversimplified the blood evidence. For example, it didn’t really get much into the state expert who testified that spots of Avery’s blood in the victim’s car came from an active bleeder. He concluded the blood was “left by somebody that was actively bleeding.”

That’s a pretty persuasive counter argument to the planting; remember, it’s what the jury heard. They were told by a state expert that the blood drops came from an active bleeder, not old planted blood. Shouldn’t the first season have dealt with that more thoroughly too?

In season 2, Zellner goes right for the core of the state’s case, and she presents pretty compelling evidence that the state is, at least, getting some pieces of the narrative about the blood evidence wrong. Although her challenges to the state’s blood evidence aren’t definitive, she does raise interesting questions worth pondering about how the blood fell in the spots where it did.

4. It Doesn’t Ignore the ‘Hood Latch DNA’

At trial, the jury was also told that experts found possible touch DNA under the hood latch of the victim’s car. The reason this is very interesting: Even if you believe that someone (the supposed “real killer,” law enforcement, etc.) planted Avery’s blood in the victim’s car, that doesn’t account for the fact a state experts said Avery’s DNA was also under the hood latch (and that it might be touch DNA, not blood). This was the DNA that prosecutor Ken Kratz, in his post-season 1 media blitz, oversimplified as “sweat.”

It’s not really sweat; it might be skin cells, and the state expert only said it might be touch DNA, not blood, but season 1 didn’t get into this at all. In that way, it was incredibly misleading and much easier to refute.

Zellner, however, goes there. She not only discusses the hood latch DNA, she also presents experts who raise interesting questions about the amount of it being inconsistent with touch DNA (authorities swabbed the hood after Brendan Dassey said his uncle went under the hood.)

This, though, is where Zellner’s theories also start to get overly complex. She also has to deal with the victim’s DNA being found on a bullet in Avery’s garage (and after other experts testified Halbach was shot). She now asks us to believe that someone in law enforcement planted the hood latch DNA and bullet DNA to strengthen the case against Avery – using the victim’s chapstick and Avery’s buccal swabs.

Is it more plausible that cops smeared Halbach’s chapstick on a bullet and planted it than it is to imagine that Avery’s the killer and that’s why her DNA was on the bullet and his DNA under the hood latch? Again, you be the judge. (At trial, a defense attorney speculated Avery’s toothbrush was used to plant his DNA… chapstick, toothbrush, etc….it’s getting pretty complex and fantastical by that point, especially when there’s a simpler answer: That Avery left his DNA, and the victim hers.)

Complicating the alleged frame job, Zellner borrows the earlier show’s theory that the victim’s key was planted by law enforcement in Avery’s bedroom. They deny it. At trial, a state expert testified that Avery’s DNA was on this too and that it was possibly touch DNA. There remains no concrete evidence that law enforcement planted anything. It still boils down to “maybe they could have,” but at least Zellner deals with the complexity of it all.

5. It Shows the Avery Defense Attorneys Were Not Perfect

Season 1 was too simplistic. The cops were too nefarious without enough evidence. The defense attorneys were too perfect despite some evidence to the contrary. All of the Averys were too charming and saintly to be real.

Jerry Buting and Dean Strang, both respected Wisconsin defense attorneys, were painted as dreamboat barristers who could do no wrong. In truth, Buting and Strang are not bad lawyers. However, they weren’t perfect.

For one, they did not request a change of venue in the Avery case, meaning the trial was held before a Manitowoc County jury, where tensions against Avery and his family were more inflamed.

To some degree, Making a Murderer 2 destroys some of the narratives constructed in Making a Murderer 1; among them: That Buting and Strang did nothing wrong. Zellner makes a compelling case that the state wasn’t terribly transparent about the pornographic CD, for example, but if she found it, why didn’t they? How did they miss everything she’s uncovered?

Were they ineffective? That’s a complex legal question. However, they weren’t perfect. One suspects they won’t be going on any more folk hero style tours this time.

Actually, never mind. They still are:

On an excitement scale of 1-10, I am about a 12 that Jerry Buting @JButing, lawyer for Steve Avery, will be speaking at @sfliberty's #LibertyCon19! Conference is Jan 17-19 in Washington DC. Register at https://t.co/PqR9NdGJlb. Tweet at me for a discount code! @MakingAMurderer pic.twitter.com/6AKxvFdPZN — David Clement (@ClementLiberty) November 16, 2018

I’d guess most defendants would rather have Zellner as their lawyer.

6. It Actually Unearths New Evidence

Season 1 didn’t really unearth new evidence, at least not anything the legal system didn’t already know. Brendan’s confessions were shocking to a lot of people because of the law enforcement techniques used, but they were an issue at trial.

However, season 2 actually does present some compelling new pieces of information that warrant serious consideration, among them the amount of human bones a state expert said in a report were found off the junkyard property (at trial, the jury heard only that there were some possible human bones but that this could not be proven.)

Season 2 also presents some interesting information about the damage to Teresa’s car and when it occurred, as well as questions about conflicting statements by some alternative suspects. It brings forth the troubling account of a man who says he saw Teresa’s car on the side of the road after the murder but before it was found on the junkyard – and who bizarrely claims he told this to one of the key cops from season 1 but there was no report written of this. Taken in totality, Zellner does a pretty good job of convincing people that the state has parts of its narrative wrong and maybe Teresa’s car left the junkyard property that day (her theory about an alternate suspect chasing Teresa down the road and coaxing her to pull over seems pretty elaborate, though.)

The porn found on the Dassey family computer was deeply disturbing, and Zellner has a point when she says this might have changed some jurors’ minds – had they learned about it.

Zellner alleged in the court filing that “the Dassey computer contains images of Ms. Halbach, violent pornography and dead bodies of young females viewed by Bobby Dassey at relevant time periods before and after the murder of Ms. Halbach.”

“New computer forensic technology reveals…images of Ms. Halbach, many images of violent pornography involving young females being raped and tortured, and images of injuries to females, including a decapitated head, bloodied torso, a bloody head injury, and a mutilated body, on the Dassey computer,” claimed Zellner’s motion.

“Many of the female images, both alive and deceased, bear an uncanny resemblance to Ms. Halbach,” it alleges.

(Law and Crime has criticized the Zellner timeline on the CD, indicating that the “problem for Zellner is that her own computer expert’s attached affidavit directly refutes her assertion about the timing of the Halbach photos.”

The expert said, according to Law and Crime: “Since the files were recovered via data carving, there is no file system metadata available. The files’ original path, file name, and created, accessed, or modified timestamps are not available, nor is there any information regarding how they arrived on the computer.”

A report from investigator Tom Fassbender indicated the images were saved in April 2006, after the Halbach murder, according to Law and Crime. “It seems there is no evidence the images of Halbach were accessed by someone using the Dassey computer before the crime,” the site reports.)

Zellner has raised another series of questions on her Twitter account following season 2 that presumably will make it into a new court filing. Whether one finds her findings definitive or not, it’s hard to argue she’s not a tough, thorough and intelligent attorney. One wonders how things would have unfolded if she were Avery’s lawyer from the start.

That doesn’t mean Season 2 doesn’t leave things out too. For example, it doesn’t get into his former fiancee, Lynn Hartman’s, claims that “they did not want the letters Avery wrote to me, getting out. They did not want me to disclose what Avery said to me on the phone, and did not want me to prove that they are lying, and that I believe and know that, Steven Avery is a violent criminal who is right where he belongs.” (This mirrors threatening letters Avery allegedly wrote to an ex-wife.) It doesn’t get into the details of how Kayla Avery, Brendan’s cousin, told a guidance counselor and authorities that Brendan seemed troubled after the murder, telling the latter he told her he saw Teresa pinned up. (She recanted this in his trial.) It doesn’t get into the state expert testimony – in detail – that the burn pit behind the Avery trailer was the original burn site, as evidenced in part by the steel belts from tires the expert said were used as a possible accelerant. It doesn’t get into Brendan’s testimony at trial that Avery asked him to help clean a substance in the garage that night that could possibly have been blood or what he told his mother in a recorded jail phone call (he told her Avery had touched him inappropriately. When Barb Janda, now Tadych, asked Brendan, “in those statements you did all that to her too?” Brendan replied, “Some of it,” according to court records. She asked if Steven made him do it, and Brendan answered, “Ya.” In an earlier phone call with his mother, he said he didn’t do anything, however.)

Is it possible that Avery killed Halbach but did it off his property and drove her car back on it? Could he have followed her and gotten her to pull over with a tale about her having forgotten something or something like that? You be the judge. (Of course, that would show Brendan’s confession narrative was even more wrong; it was already contradictory in some places.)

Although season 2 seems more honest, that doesn’t mean public attention will follow suit. People’s attention spans are fickle, this one didn’t stream over the course of a lazy holiday weekend, the surprise factor is gone, and the men’s fate may rest in the new political dynamic in Wisconsin (where a no-pardons-ever Republican governor has just been replaced by a Democrat who advocated for less incarceration, and the Attorney General who fought Brendan’s release was replaced. A possible pardon would seem more likely for Brendan Dassey than Steven Avery.) However, the new AG’s mom – when she was herself AG – was criticized by some for her agency’s handling of the review of Avery’s previous exoneration, which found no criminal wrongdoing by law enforcement. It all means there might be enough fodder for season 3 some day.

By attacking the state’s best evidence, despite the flaws in the case, season 2 does remind you that there’s a lot of it to explain away when it comes to Steven Avery (and precious little against Brendan Dassey.) However, one can’t help but think that the State of Wisconsin should let the defense test the evidence it’s seeking. The truth has a way of reasserting itself over time, and, if Wisconsin has nothing to hide, then why not?