PHOTO: Mariah Carey ‘Honored’ to Meet Colin Kaepernick, Fans React

Mariah Carey was at Hot 97 radio station in New York on Friday when she bumped into unsigned free agen, Colin Kaepernick. Carey was visiting the station to promote her new album, Caution, which was released today. So far, the album has received pretty good reviews and has a 4.5-star rating on iTunes.

“Her first album in four years, ‘Caution,’ shores up the idea of Carey the wit, the craftswoman, and the game-player. She establishes that she’s in I will hunt you down mode from the start, sighing, ‘How ‘bout you … get the f*ck out?’ on ‘GTFO.’ It’s an impressive work of softness as sarcasm: synth washes evoking rainy windshields, a canned ‘Hotline Bling’ metronome, and Carey singing—as she often literally does—as if from a chaise lounge, unbothered as she dispatches the unworthy,” reports The Atlantic.

Carey and Kaepernick posed together for a photo that Carey posted to her Instagram account a few minutes ago.

“Such an honor to meet @kaepernick7 today,” Carey captioned the photo, which you can see below.

Most Carey Fans Were Happy to See the Photo & Commented With Positive Words

Fans were quick to post their feelings on the meeting, most completely in support of Carey’s apparent fondness for the sometimes-controversial football star.

“Amazing! Feeling a music video collaborative moment could be on the horizon,” wrote one Instagram user.

“Two of my fave people in the world. Man, I’m in heaven right now,” added another.

“That’s a moment,” echoed a third.

Not All Fans Were Happy to See Carey & Kaepernick Together

As most people know, Kaepernick has been at the center of controversy since his decision to kneel during the National Anthem while playing to the San Francisco 49ers.

Perhaps for that reason, some fans didn’t find Carey’s meeting impressive and chose to slam Kaepernick in the comments section of her post.

“He is the poster boy of a lie. Police are more likely to shoot unarmed white men. #facts,” wrote one Instagram user.

“You met a piece of sh*t,” added another.

Kaepernick hasn’t commented on meeting Carey, nor has he shared a picture of the singer on his Instagram page, but that could change as the day goes on.