Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ ‘Marrying Father Christmas’: Cast, Discussion, Times & Photos

Tonight, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will be airing a brand new Father Christmas movie called Marrying Father Christmas. The movie stars Erin Krakow as Miranda and Niall Matter as Ian. This is the third in a series of delightful Father Christmas movies. The first was Finding Father Christmas and the second was Engaging Father Christmas.

Tonight’s movie airs at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central). (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries movies premiere one hour later than Hallmark Channel Christmas movies do.) If you miss tonight’s airing, it will air again on Nov. 5 at 5 p.m. Eastern, Nov. 7 at 9 p.m., Nov. 10 at 7 p.m., Nov. 13 at 7 p.m., Nov. 15 at 11 p.m., Nov. 20 at 5 p.m., Nov. 23 at 11 p.m., Nov. 28 at 7 p.m., Nov. 30 at 3 p.m., Dec. 3 at 3 a.m., Dec. 9 at 3 p.m., Dec. 13 at 3 p.m., Dec. 17 at 9 p.m., Dec. 20 at 3 a.m., Dec. 22 at 11 a.m., and Dec. 30 at 7 a.m.

To find out what channel Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark is on for you. (To find out how to stream Hallmark’s movies live, see our story here.)

If you haven’t seen the previous two movies, Finding Father Christmas is not currently on the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries schedule. However, you can watch it on Amazon here. Engaging Father Christmas airs Thursday, Dec. 20 at 1 a.m. Eastern and Saturday, Dec. 29 at 9 a.m. Eastern.

The synopsis reads: “When Miranda Chester (Krakow) sets off to find information on her biological father two Christmases ago, she never imagined her investigation would lead her to both the love of her life, Ian McAndrick (Matter), and the family she had always longed for, including Margaret Whitcomb (Malick) and step-brother Peter Whitcomb (Jim Thorburn). After her romantic engagement last Christmas, Miranda prepares for a Christmas wedding surrounded by this new family. While Miranda finalizes the details of her big day, Margaret forges a surprising romance with a friend from the past. Miranda’s wedding plans are quickly complicated when a mysterious visitor who claims to have ties to her late parents reaches out to her just days before her wedding. As Miranda’s wedding approaches, she must decide if she wants to spend one of the most momentous days of her life with this new family connection, and must carefully navigate the first steps into the next chapter of her life with Ian.”

Erin Krakow stars as Miranda. She’s best known for her role as Elizabeth Thornton on When Calls the Heart. Her many other credits include Army Wives, Guiding Light (Molly), Castle, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS, Good Girls Revolt, Chance at Romance, A Cookie Cutter Christmas, and much more.

Niall Matter stars as Ian. He recently also starred in Hallmark’s movie Frozen in Love and Love at First Dance. He was also in Hallmark’s Stop the Wedding. He had a supporting role in The Predator. His other credits include The Good Doctor, The Best Years, Eureka (Zane Donovan), Primeval: New World, The Good Doctor, Constantine, Supernatural, iZombie, Guilt by Association, Remedy, Watchmen, Melrose Place, 90210, and more.

Wendy Malick stars as Margaret. She’s a spokesperson for The Humane Society and Return to Freedom, a wild horse sanctuary. She and her husband also support a medical center in the Congo. They live in the Santa Monica Mountains with four horses, a donkey, two dogs, and a 16-year-old. She has many theater credits, and her film career includes Adventureland, Fifty-Nothing, Confessions of a Shopaholic, Waiting, Racing Stripes, The American President, On Edge, Trojan Wars, and much more. Her TV credits include This Is Us, Darrow & Darrow, Grace and Frankie, American Housewife, NCIS: New Orleans, Rush Hour, Hot in Cleveland, Just Shoot Me, Dream On, Frasier, CSI, LA Law, The X-Files, Seinfeld, and more.

Also starring in the movie are:

Michael Kopsa (Andrew McAndrick)

P. Lynn Johnson (Katherine McAndrick)

Julia Benson (Ellie Whitcomb)

Nevis Unipan (Julia Whitcomb)

Callum Airlie (Mark Whitcomb)

Jim Thorburn (Peter Whitcomb)

Bill Dow (Charles Finley)

Barry Flatman (Thomas Reid)

Alvin Sanders (Pastor Eric Whalen)

