Matthew Kumar, Princess Theodora’s Fiancé: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Matthew Kumar is the latest American to marry a royal. His fiancée, Princess Theodora of Greece, announced their engagement in an Instagram post on Nov. 16.

Theodora, who goes by the stage name Theodora Greece, met her attorney husband in Los Angeles. They have been dating for approximately two years.

A wedding date has not yet been set for the royal couple. Here’s what you need to know:

1. Theodora Announced Their Engagement via an Instagram Post

Though a royal announcement would soon follow, Theodora and Kumar first announced their engagement via an Instagram post. Theodora wrote, “Words can’t express our happiness and excitement. I can’t wait to marry this wonderful man. I love you Matt ♥️”

In a statement, the Greek royal family said, “Their Majesties King Constantine and Queen Anne-Marie are delighted to announce the engagement of their youngest daughter Theodora to Mr. Matthew Kumar. Further details about the forthcoming wedding will be provided in due course. Mr. Matthew Kumar, 34, was born and raised in Southern California to Sam and Lonnie Kumar. He is a practicing attorney in Los Angeles.”

2. Kumar and Theodora Met in Los Angeles, Where She Was Acting on a Long-Running Soap Opera

According to People, Theodora and Kumar met in Los Angeles. Theodora is an actress, having graduated from Brown University with a degree in theatre, and was acting on the long-running soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful, portraying the character Alison Montgomery.

It’s unclear where or how the couple met.

3. Though the Greece Monarchy Has Been Abolished, Kumar & Theodora’s Wedding Is Likely to Be a Royal Affair

Though the Greek monarchy was technically abolished in 1974, Theodora’s wedding is still likely to be a royal affair, given that Queen Elizabeth is her godmother.

Already, royals have begun to outpour with warm wishes of love and support for the couple. Theodora’s niece, Princess Olympia, commented on Theodora’s post, “BEST NEWS EVAAAAA,” and Prince Nikolaos commented, “I’m so unbelievably happy for you and wish you both a life of eternal happiness.”

4. Kumar, 34, Is an Attorney Specializing in Debt Collection in Westlake, California

According to the royal statement, Kumar was born and raised in Southern California by his parents, Sam and Lonnie Kumar. He is now a tax attorney specializing in debt collection in Westlake, California.

5. Kumar & Theodora Have Been Publicly Together Since 2016

Kumar and Theodora have been public about their relationship since 2016.