Meghan McCain Shares Emotional Picture of Father at the Polls on Twitter

Meghan McCain shared an emotional picture of her father, the late Senator John McCain, showing off a two-week old Meghan to election officials back in 1984 on Twitter this afternoon.

The post was captioned: “November 6, 1984 – my Dad showing me off when I’m 15 days old at the polls. My first Election Day of my life without you – miss you so much today Dad. Thank you for always involving me in our amazing American political process and bringing me everywhere you went.”

November 6, 2018

Senator McCain passed away on August 25, 2018, following a year-long battle with a rare form of brain cancer, Glioblastoma. After announcing that he would be discontinuing medical treatment, he declined quickly and inevitably lost his battle with cancer within the day. Senator McCain died surrounded by his wife Cindy and his family.

Meghan McCain, who was very close to her father and is one of Senator John McCain’s best known children, released a lengthy statement praising him as a father shortly after his death. She often tweets about her father’s legacy, and how much he meant to her.

“All that I am is thanks to him,” she said. “His love and his care, ever present, always unfailing, took me from a girl to a woman.” Meghan also gave a tear-filled eulogy at the National Memorial Service for her dad. His daughter, Sidney, gave a reading from 2 Corinthians 5:6-8.

“His love was a love of a father who mentors as much as he comforts. He was endlessly present for us,” Meghan McCain said.

As the midterm elections draw to a close, Meghan McCain gave the country another look at the beloved senator during his prime. Whether it was a nonchalant nudge to encourage people to vote, or whether she was just dwelling on her first election away from her father isn’t clear, but the picture was a sweet reminder of a man who was deeply respected and loved by millions of Americans with varying political backgrounds.

Midterm elections have typically drawn far less interest among all voters in the past, but this year has been different. According to the New York Times, “more than 31.5 million people were estimated to have voted early across the United States, with 22 states and the District of Columbia surpassing total turnout in the last midterm four years ago.” Many believe that celebrity endorsements and encouragement, as well as high-ranking political officials and other important public figures urging the public to vote has played a part in getting more people out to the polls.