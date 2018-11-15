The Migos Sing Carpool Karaoke With James Corden

The notorious and famed hip-hop collective known as The Migos appeared on the latest segment of Carpool Karaoke on The Late Late Show with James Corden and created a watch-worthy moment.

In the clip, the three amigos perform some of their most recent hits “Walk It Like I Talk It”, “Bad & Boujee”, “Motorsport”. The group also sang along to Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” in conjunction with a choreographed dab/macarena routine along with Corden.

The group discussed inventing the dab dance that has been run into the ground over the course of the past couple of years as well as making love to the Migos “Bad & Boujee” track with James Corden. Later in the segment, group member, Offset couldn’t help but flash over $200K during their ride inspiring the group to do something nice for Corden.

With so much cash on deck, The Migos decided to upgrade Corden’s wardrobe with an eccentric, futuristic outfit, thus aiding the TV host increase his ‘drip.’ The Migos and Corden proceeded to curate some brand new ad-libs to add to their repertoire. The group ended the clip adding their own swag to the Neil Diamond‘s “Sweet Caroline.”

We’ve got to admit, James Corden’s Migos ad-libs and Cardi B impression is amongst some of the greatest recorded in existence. Check out the full Carpool Karaoke segment featuring the Migos above.

What’s Next For The Migos?

The group is currently working on solo studio projects at the moment. Quavo dropped his debut solo album entitled, Huncho, last month, October 12th. Takeoff just released his debut solo effort, The Last Rocket, earlier this month on November 2nd. And Offset is set to release his solo LP rumored to be entitled, C O L D D R I P, by the end of this year.

With The Migos now being a dominant force within the culture and more popular than ever, get used to seeing them on your television screen more often.

