Minerva McGonagall in the Crimes of Grindelwald: Fans Respond

Minerva McGonagall, the beloved Transfiguration professor from the Harry Potter wizarding series, made a confusing appearance in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, that has many fans questioning whether author J.K. Rowling made a massive mistake (which seems unlikely) or has some secret reason behind McGonagall’s appearance that she just isn’t revealing to the public.

Fans aren’t necessarily upset at seeing McGonagall, as she continues to be a fan favorite from the wizarding world, but many were left scratching their heads at why she was in the film at all, when she reportedly hasn’t been born yet.

Although Rowling never explicitly stated that McGonagall was born in 1935, her birth year has been calculated over the years. Harry Potter Wikia, McGonagall’s biography on Pottermore, and Chapter 15 from Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, involves fairly simple math to find out her birth date.

In Order of the Phoenix, McGonagall states that she has been working at Hogwarts for 39 years, and as the fifth year of Hogwarts for Harry Potter takes place in 1995, that would mean McGonagall began teaching at Hogwarts in 1956.

When you realize McGonagall was born in 1935 but she's there in CoG in 1927 pic.twitter.com/Ox0vrJLqVn — shreya saw venom (@shreyareads) November 20, 2018

Now, McGonagall’s random cameo appearance in the Fantastic Beasts sequel has fans confused and questioning whether or not Rowling intended the plot hole or not. She isn’t even depicted as a child in the film either – she is a fully grown, adult professor teaching at Hogwarts when she made her appearance.

So, although McGonagall’s birth year is reportedly in 1935, and she is depicted as a fully grown adult in the movie (and is actually shown in a memory/flashback in Crimes, making her even older in 1927 than what many outlets are reporting as -8 years old) and Rowling still has yet to address the issue, fans are left scrambling to guess what could possibly be the answer to this seemingly major plot hole.

MINERVA MCGONAGALL WAS BORN IN 1935 HOW CAN WE SEE SHE IN THIS MOVIE ??? OMG I'LL BE MAD…#FantasticBeasts #CrimesOfGrindelwald pic.twitter.com/nq9qQqfIF8 — Umut Taş (@umuttas2002) November 20, 2018

“Can someone explain how McGonagall existed in the new fantastic beasts movie? She was born in 1935. Grindelwald was defeated in 1945. This movie is set way before that. I am so confused,” another user wrote.

Some users tried to guess that it could possibly be McGonagall’s mother, although this has been disputed, since it’s been noted that McGonagall’s mother Isobel was never a teacher at Hogwarts.

However, others have wondered if it was actually McGonagall’s great grandmother who was teaching at Hogwarts when Newt was still in school, because, according to the Harry Potter Wiki page, McGonagall was named after her mother’s grandmother, who was a “very talented witch.”

Mcgonagall is named after her grandmother via pottermore pic.twitter.com/f9HuxapTnG — Dustin [ltc] (@ltcislife) November 17, 2018

@jk_rowling, I refuse to believe you made a timeline mistake. Minerva McGonagall was named after her grandmother, who taught Newt Scamander and Leta Lestrange at Hogwarts… right? Right? #FantasticBeasts #CrimesOfGrindelwald — Ash Sherman (@ashleyets) November 14, 2018

However, a few users dug up the screenplay, and posted a picture confirmed that the McGonagall in the movie was definitely a “Young Minerva McGonagall.” Whether it is our Minerva or not remains be seen.

How old is Prof. McGonagall when Harry Potter first got into Hogwarts?! Shouldn’t she be born after year 1935? I’m confused.🤷‍♀️#FantasticBeasts2 pic.twitter.com/igRNTEET3D — Lasopa (@ziyu_mi) November 20, 2018

Fans tried to come up with other explanations for the time jump. Some suggested a time turner was responsible for the cameo:

Ok. So about the McGonagall thingy and #FantasticBeast2 Ever heard of a *cough* time turner *cough* — Daniel C. Haugen🤢 (@DC_atthemoon) November 20, 2018

Others merely wondered if McGonagall was immortal. To be fair, they did have Nicolas Flamel cameo in the film as well, and gave us a little sneak peak of the Sorcerer’s Stone. Coincidence?

Hm, Professor McGonagall is immortal — J.K Rowlingbot 5000 (@jk_r0wling_) November 16, 2018

McGonagall is actually an undying god. #FantasticBeasts — Woke JKR (@woke_jkr) November 17, 2018

jkr: mcgonagall is actually a vampire — iz (@th3marauders) November 20, 2018

Others criticized Rowling and asked for explanations for the cameo and adverse portrayal of the beloved Transfiguration professor that we all grew to know and love during the Harry Potter series.

Gabriel Fontoura wrote: “PLEASE correct the goofy madness that is Professor McGonagall in that movie. I’ll be DEAD before Minerva McGonagall EVER jinx a student like that for the sake of being funny!”

@jk_rowling I'll #KeepTheSecrets if you, PLEASE, correct the goofy madness that is Professor McGonagall in that movie. And I'll be DEAD before Minerva McGonagall EVER jinx a student like that for the sake of being funny! — Gabriel Fontoura (@BrielFl) November 16, 2018

I need @jk_rowling to address the #McGonagall age issue. It is really bugging with my canon of events she created then scrapped and changed. — Nix (@LCieNix) November 19, 2018

Although there were some that tried to convince the angry fans to calm down and enjoy the movie …

Canon obsessed Harry Potter fans are so annoying. I always assumed McGonagall was around the same age as Dumbledore when the books were first released. JK changed her age in the past. Get over it. #crimesofgrindelwald — Mommy Shark (@_CheAmor_) November 16, 2018

people are really complaining because of that mcgonagall cameo because “canonically she’s born 8 years after the movie? like that’s not a crucial point lmao just enjoy it pic.twitter.com/gGVW37hK9I — chris ͛ (@pottermcu) November 18, 2018

also everyone needs to calm down about McGonagall there was no mention of ‘Minerva’ it could have clearly been a different McGonagall #FantasicBeasts #CrimesOfGrindlewald — Kat (@katyaeats) November 19, 2018

That didn’t stop lots of hardcore Harry Potter fans from being angry and confused and accusing Rowling of making a huge mistake.

Still raging at the fact Professor McGonagall is in fantastic beasts. Just ain’t possible — Ronald Weasley (@Charlieeebucket) November 11, 2018

So McGonagall was already teaching 13 yo Newt and Leta in 1910 according to #FantasticBeasts but she was born in 1935ish according to JK Rowling’s bio on her + the info on her years in teaching from OOTP. How was McG able to teach at the age of -25???? 🤔🤔🤔🤔 — le rouge (@masterofmystery) November 18, 2018

MCGONAGALL WAS BORN IN 1935 U ASSHOLE AND DUMBLEDORE DEFEATED GRINDELWALD IN 1942 WHY IS HE A TEACHER IN THIS MOVIE SHE WAS WHAT 12?? A STUDENT?? OR IS THIS SUPPOSED TO BE HER MOTHE ROR SOMETHING??? — romancingthemoment (@grininadream) November 16, 2018

Others just found a few epic gifs and memes to show how Rowling must feel if it was a genuine mistake that she didn’t catch while writing/filming.

jk rowling after releasing crimes of grindelwald knowing she fucked up mcgonagall’s age pic.twitter.com/1Wgl5YcFrV — ditzy (@lokigods) November 18, 2018

J/K Ro/wling after she realized she messed up McGonagall’s age: pic.twitter.com/Zjl809EHdA — wilson bethlehem 🎄⭐️ (@ye_naeuri) November 20, 2018

McGonagall looks good for someone who's been teaching since BEFORE SHE WAS BORN pic.twitter.com/T3uzTqUliM — Marthaaaarrrgh! 🎃 (@marthaknight_) November 18, 2018

@jk_rowling so we really not gonna talk about how McGonagall was in Crimes of Grindelwad 🤨 pic.twitter.com/kzi6IeIAX0 — nadia 🤠 (@naddivz) November 20, 2018

