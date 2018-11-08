All Models Walking in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2018

The 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is finally here, and we’ve got your list of every model walking the runway tonight.
The show will be taped in New York City on November 8, and will air on ABC December 2. Some familiar faces will be returning to the runway this year, including Gigi and Bella Hadid, and Kendall Jenner.
Kendall Jenner
Although she hasn’t officially announced the news herself, designer Brian Atwood made it known that Kendall Jenner would be walking the runway when he took to Instagram to share his excitement about what designs Jenner and Hadid will be wearing this year.
Kendall didn’t walk at last year’s show in Shanghai, but this year, she’s back at it.
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid took to Instagram on Tuesday to make it known that she’s been prepping for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. She wrote on social media, “Feelin extra fresh headed to my second @victoriassecret show fitting bc #ivoted today ! Sticker even changed looks w me 😄
Ps. Can’t waaaiiiiitttt for VS rehearsals tomorrow & can’t wait for u to see my looks / the show 📺 airing Dec 2nd on ABC!”
Gigi wasn’t able to attend the show last year, but this year, she’s ready to strut her stuff.
Bella Hadid
@victoriassecret fittings today💛i can’t wait for you to see all of the beautiful outfits …i’m so grateful to be a part of the show again, feeling happier and healthier than ever🖤 (all body types are different and react differently to a great workout routine and a healthy diet❤️💪🏼🌟)
Bella made her VS Fashion Show debut in 2016, and last year, she did attend the show in Shanghai. Now, she’s back at it for the third time.
The 22-year-old recently took to Instagram to write, “fittings today💛i can’t wait for you to see all of the beautiful outfits …i’m so grateful to be a part of the show again, feeling happier and healthier than ever🖤 (all body types are different and react differently to a great workout routine and a healthy diet❤️💪🏼🌟).”
Winnie Harlow
I had a break down before i walked into the most nerve wrecking casting of my life. I asked my driver to go around the block twice before i could walk into the @VictoriasSecret offices so i could re coup, and remember (while my trainer @bodybymato reminded me on the phone through sobs – thank you lol) how hard I’ve been working! I went in and made new friends and saw old friends and it already felt like home! We patiently waited while @ed_razek @johndavidpfeiffer @monica.mitro @10magazine carefully took time to get to know each girl. When it was finally my time, within my nervous storm of anticipation i changed into a black Victoria Secret set and stepped out!!!! I spoke to them about Jamaica, @nick_knight , my abs, and how i was beyond honoured to be given the opportunity to try out.. then I walked for my life!!!! I can’t believe this!! Thank you for giving me all the energy and kindness in that room! Thank you for allowing me to walk for VICTORIA’S SECRET! Thank you to my agencies @firstaccessent @womenmanagementnyc @women_paris @thesquadmanagement my pr @remibrb my agent @mannyuk and mama bears #sarahstennett & @thelilmisse for having my back supporting and believing in me! I love you guys you’re FAMILY!! Thank you mommy for praying with me everyday for the past 3 days. And thank you so much to my fans who have been pushing me forward to this point in my career. I’m so blessed thank you Lord!! IM WALKING THE VICTORIA’S SECRET SHOW! Thank you Vogue for the exclusive interview 😭🙏🏽💗🙈
Winnie Harlow is 24-years-old and Canadian; she rose to fame on season 21 of America’s Next Top Model. Winnie will be the first model with vitiligo, a unique skin condition, to walk the runway at the VS Fashion Show.
Winnie announced she’d be walking the runway on September 8 in a lengthy Instagram post. Check it out above.
Josie Canseco
23-year-old Josie Conseco, the daughter of former MLB star Jose Canseco, will also be walking in the fashion show. The model recently wrote on Instagram, “Exactly 1 week until the #vsfashionshow !! I can’t believe I just went through fittings today I couldn’t be happier. And just in time for my birthday🙊🤪”
Romee Strijd
Romee Strijd is a Dutch model. She’ll be carrying 27-pound wings on the runway this year. She recently told People, “When I wear the Swarovski look I feel like a superhero. Ha! All the sparkle and shine makes me feel so glamorous.” The bodysuit she’s donning features over 70,000 hand0-beaded Swarovski crystals, according to People.
Herieth Paul
I watched my first vs show when I was 13 years old. I am so beyond excited to be walking my third @victoriassecret fashion show I am so grateful for this opportunity Thank you @johndavidpfeiffer @monica.mitro @10magazine @ed_razek1 and my amazing team @womenmanagementny @angiesmodels Ya’ll dreams do come true ❤️ #3
Herieth Paul walked her first Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2016, at 20-years-old. She’s modeled for Diane von Furstenberg, Lacoste, Tom Ford, Calvin Klein, Armani, Cavalli and 3.1 Phillip Lim.
The same year she walked the VS fashion show, Paul was named the face of Maybelline.
Sadie Newman
I am so excitedhappyproudemotional to announce that I am going to be in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show!!!!! 10 years modeling and this has always been a dream of mine AND I DID IT. Keep grindin’ and being kind 💥So much love to @luke_simone and @women360mgmt who put up with me being an emotional wreck. THANK YOU SO MUCH to @ed_razek, @johndavidpfeiffer, @monica.mitro and @10magazine for giving me this opportunity, I won’t let you down. 💥❤️💥❤️💥❤️💥❤️LESGOOOOOO #VSfashionshow
Sadie Newman, 24, is a British model. She boasts over 131k followers on Instagram.
Duckie Thot
Duckie Thot is a South-Sudanese Australian model. She is just 23.
Recently, the model was on the cover of Marie Claire South Africa.
Cheyenne Maya Carty
Dreams do come true. Lost for words right now. I’m just a normal girl from Tottenham who’s been given the opportunity to show the world who I am. So excited to announce that I will be in the Victoria Secret’s show 2018!!!! Forever grateful to everyone who has helped me on this journey so far! Onwards and Upwards ❤️❤️❤️ #vsfs2018
Cheyenne shared the news of her making it to the VS show on September 7 in an Instagram post that read, “Dreams do come true. Lost for words right now. I’m just a normal girl from Tottenham who’s been given the opportunity to show the world who I am. So excited to announce that I will be in the Victoria Secret’s show 2018!!!! Forever grateful to everyone who has helped me on this journey so far! Onwards and Upwards.”
Iesha Hodges
OH MY GAHHHH 💗💗💗 All glory to God!!!!! Never in a million years would I have imagined to be a part of this year’s annual #VSFashionShow , I am beyond thankful and so honored to be chosen to represent their brand and be a role model for all types of women and all shades of beauty! I will only hope to inspire you all to follow your dreams because anything is possible! Go shake up the world baby! Huge thankyou to my mom, and management @one.1nyc @onemanagement and the entire VS Team @victoriassecret Sophia @10magazine #edrazek @johndavidpfeiffer @michellepriano @monica.mitro #VSAngelWatch Words can’t express how excited I am! You all literally made this girl’s dream come true – i 💕
Hodges has posed for Nasty Gal, Forever 21, ASOS, among others. She’s also booked jobs with brands like Miu Miu and Marc Jacobs.
Other models walking include:
Kelsey Merritt
Yasmin Wijnaldum
Sofie Rovenstine
Lorena RaeBarbara Palvin
Megan Williams
Willow Hand
Melie Tiacoh
Maia Cotton
Gizele Oliveira
Shanina Shaik
Alexina Graham
Nadine Leopold
Lameka Fox
Barbara Fialho
Frida Aasen
Georgia Fowler
Sui He
Devon Windsor
Kelly Gale
Cindy Bruna
Maggie Laine
Karlie Kloss
Zuri Tibby
Alanna Walton
Jourdana Phillips
Estelle Chen
Myrthe Bolt
Alanna Arrington
Isilda Moreira
Ming Xi
Grace Elizabeth
Sabah Koj
Sanne Vloet
Aiden Curtiss
Grace Bol
Moyowa Nicholas
Toni Garrn
