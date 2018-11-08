All Models Walking in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2018

The 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is finally here, and we’ve got your list of every model walking the runway tonight.

The show will be taped in New York City on November 8, and will air on ABC December 2. Some familiar faces will be returning to the runway this year, including Gigi and Bella Hadid, and Kendall Jenner.

Kendall Jenner

Although she hasn’t officially announced the news herself, designer Brian Atwood made it known that Kendall Jenner would be walking the runway when he took to Instagram to share his excitement about what designs Jenner and Hadid will be wearing this year.

Kendall didn’t walk at last year’s show in Shanghai, but this year, she’s back at it.

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid took to Instagram on Tuesday to make it known that she’s been prepping for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. She wrote on social media, “Feelin extra fresh headed to my second @victoriassecret show fitting bc #ivoted today ! Sticker even changed looks w me 😄

Ps. Can’t waaaiiiiitttt for VS rehearsals tomorrow & can’t wait for u to see my looks / the show 📺 airing Dec 2nd on ABC!”

Gigi wasn’t able to attend the show last year, but this year, she’s ready to strut her stuff.

Bella Hadid

Bella made her VS Fashion Show debut in 2016, and last year, she did attend the show in Shanghai. Now, she’s back at it for the third time.

The 22-year-old recently took to Instagram to write, “fittings today💛i can’t wait for you to see all of the beautiful outfits …i’m so grateful to be a part of the show again, feeling happier and healthier than ever🖤 (all body types are different and react differently to a great workout routine and a healthy diet❤️💪🏼🌟).”

Winnie Harlow

Winnie Harlow is 24-years-old and Canadian; she rose to fame on season 21 of America’s Next Top Model. Winnie will be the first model with vitiligo, a unique skin condition, to walk the runway at the VS Fashion Show.

Winnie announced she’d be walking the runway on September 8 in a lengthy Instagram post. Check it out above.

Josie Canseco

23-year-old Josie Conseco, the daughter of former MLB star Jose Canseco, will also be walking in the fashion show. The model recently wrote on Instagram, “Exactly 1 week until the #vsfashionshow !! I can’t believe I just went through fittings today I couldn’t be happier. And just in time for my birthday🙊🤪”

Romee Strijd

Romee Strijd is a Dutch model. She’ll be carrying 27-pound wings on the runway this year. She recently told People, “When I wear the Swarovski look I feel like a superhero. Ha! All the sparkle and shine makes me feel so glamorous.” The bodysuit she’s donning features over 70,000 hand0-beaded Swarovski crystals, according to People.

Herieth Paul

Herieth Paul walked her first Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2016, at 20-years-old. She’s modeled for Diane von Furstenberg, Lacoste, Tom Ford, Calvin Klein, Armani, Cavalli and 3.1 Phillip Lim.

The same year she walked the VS fashion show, Paul was named the face of Maybelline.

Sadie Newman

Sadie Newman, 24, is a British model. She boasts over 131k followers on Instagram.

Duckie Thot

Duckie Thot is a South-Sudanese Australian model. She is just 23.

Recently, the model was on the cover of Marie Claire South Africa.

Cheyenne Maya Carty

Cheyenne shared the news of her making it to the VS show on September 7 in an Instagram post that read, “Dreams do come true. Lost for words right now. I’m just a normal girl from Tottenham who’s been given the opportunity to show the world who I am. So excited to announce that I will be in the Victoria Secret’s show 2018!!!! Forever grateful to everyone who has helped me on this journey so far! Onwards and Upwards.”

Iesha Hodges

Hodges has posed for Nasty Gal, Forever 21, ASOS, among others. She’s also booked jobs with brands like Miu Miu and Marc Jacobs.

Other models walking include:

Kelsey Merritt

Yasmin Wijnaldum

Sofie Rovenstine

Lorena RaeBarbara Palvin

Megan Williams

Willow Hand

Melie Tiacoh

Maia Cotton

Gizele Oliveira

Shanina Shaik

Alexina Graham

Nadine Leopold

Lameka Fox

Barbara Fialho

Frida Aasen

Georgia Fowler

Sui He

Devon Windsor

Kelly Gale

Cindy Bruna

Maggie Laine

Karlie Kloss

Zuri Tibby

Alanna Walton

Jourdana Phillips

Estelle Chen

Myrthe Bolt

Alanna Arrington

Isilda Moreira

Ming Xi

Grace Elizabeth

Sabah Koj

Sanne Vloet

Aiden Curtiss

Grace Bol

Moyowa Nicholas

Toni Garrn