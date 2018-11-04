MTV EMAs 2018 Performers & Presenters

The 2018 MTV EMAs, aka the MTV Europe Music Awards, air in the U.S. at 7 p.m. ET/PT tonight, on the MTV network. Actress Hailee Steinfeld is this year’s host and she is also a nominee. If that weren’t enough, Steinfeld is also set to take the stage as one of the performers, delivering a performance of her new song “Back to Life”. Bruce Gillmer, the global head of music and talent, Viacom and co-brand head, MTV International, spoke with Billboard about Steinfeld’s hosting gig, saying, “She’s going to be an incredible host and we feel like we’ve got her at just the right time. She’s about to star in the upcoming film Bumblebee, which is one of our Paramount releases. She’s an incredible singer and we’re really looking forward to her lighting up the stage. We think she’s going to be incredible, possibly one of the strongest hosts ever.”

Now let’s get into some of the other performers scheduled to entertain at the EMAs tonight. Janet Jackson is this year’s Global Icon Award recipient and she is reported by MTV to be giving a performance in honor of the big event. When dishing on Jackson’s performance Gillmer also weighed in to reveal, “We’re thrilled to have her here and her performance is going to be incredible. Very unique. She’s not done a performance like this anywhere before … There’s a lot of excitement on Janet’s end about doing the EMAs and receiving the global icon honor … The whole show is jam-packed with incredible artists and a lot of potentially mind-blowing moments.”

Recently, Little Mix, Bebe Rexha, Jason Derulo and David Guetta were added to the list of tonight’s performers. Little Mix will supposedly be joining Nicki Minaj in a performance of the song “Woman Like Me”. According to The Sun, Minaj may also join forces with Jason Derulo and David Guetta to perform “Goodbye”, but fans will have to wait and see what actually goes down.

Other previously announced performers include Halsey, Rosalía, Panic! at the Disco, Alessia Cara, Marshmello, Bastille, Anne-Marie, and Jack & Jack. Panic! at the Disco is reportedly performing the song “High Hopes”. Meanwhile, Anne-Marie, Bastille and Marshmello are set to deliver two songs – “Friends” and “Happier”.

Some of the scheduled presenters for tonight include Narco stars Michael Peña and Diego Luna; Lindsay Lohan; Anitta; Debby Ryan; Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross; Sofía Reyes; model Jourdan Dunn; and actor Terry Crews. Reyes is also rumored to be a pre-show performer tonight. Ashlee Simpson and her husband, Evan Ross, the son of Diana Ross, have made their way back into the spotlight with their new, hit reality show, as well as their new music together.

In addition to the above performers and presenters, there have been a few rumors circulating about the show. For example, there was a rumor that Katy Perry would take the stage to perform “Trust My Lonely”, but there are no reports of this actually happening.

Tune in to see the performances, as they air in the U.S., at 7 p.m. ET/PT on the MTV channel.