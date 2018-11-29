Nattie Neidhart Deals With Dad Jim’s Death on ‘Total Divas’

WWE star Nattie Neidhart comes from a family of wrestlers and one of them was her father, Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart. On tonight’s episode of Total Divas, Nattie deals with the death of her father and pays tribute to him. Jim was in his 60’s when he died. So, what caused his unexpected death? How did the wrestler die?

Jim Neidhart’s exact cause of death was ruled as being from a traumatic brain injury after a fall in his Florida home, according to Newsweek. Before the sad news was confirmed by the family, the WWE, or authorities, wrestler Killer Bee Brian Blair announced Jim’s passing via Twitter, writing, “So sad to announce the passing of my friend and longtime colleague, Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart. Your thoughts and prayers for the family are deeply appreciated!”

The Pasco County sheriff’s office reported to the NY Times that Jim had fallen at his home, hit his head and “succumbed to his injury.” In addition, his brother-in-law, Ross Hart, who is also a former pro wrestler, told The Associated Press that Jim had been suffering from Alzheimer’s disease and that it was believed he suffered a grand mal seizure.

Jim died on August 13, 2018 and left behind three daughters, along with his wife, Ellie, according to the NY Times.