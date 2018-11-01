Neil Patrick Harris & David Burtka’s Second Halloween Costume Was ‘Inconceivable’

Every year, fans of Neil Patrick Harris and his chef husband, David Burtka, know to anticipate their reveal of an epic family Halloween costume. The couple, along with their twins, Gideon and Harper, always execute a theme that is detailed, unique, and fully in character (and, frankly, so adorable). This year, they channeled the classic Disney World ride, Haunted Mansion – more specifically, the “hitch-hiking ghosts” that threaten to follow you home at the ride’s conclusion.

But that wasn’t it for the pair, who had a second costume theme prepared for Heidi Klum’s Halloween Party last night (presented by Party City and SVEDKA at Lavo in New York City). Presumably leaving their children at home, Harris and Burtka arrived at the party as two beloved characters from the movie The Princess Bride, Westley and Inigo Montoya. Burtka posted a photo to Instagram of the two at home before Klum’s party (he had posted the final, edited shot of their family ensemble earlier that day), with the caption: “After hours of trick-or-treating, the only thing to do is get dressed in another costume and go to @heidiklum ‘s Halloween Bash.”

In The Princess Bride, the master swordsman with a vendetta, Inigo Montoya, and romantic hero Westley become allies after a getting to know and respect one another throughout the course of their well-matched sword fight “to the death.” While we don’t know if Harris and Burtka recreated that iconic scene at the party (they DID come prepared with prop swords), we do know that Harris posted a video to his Instagram story of the couple dancing to Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” and sharing a sweet kiss that may inspire the writers of Princess Bride fan fiction. Burtka posted a video of him and his husband singing and dancing along to Smash Mouth’s “I’m A Believer,” a nod to the theme of the party host’s and her boyfriend’s, Tom Kaulitz, costumes: Fiona and Shrek.

According to Instagram, 8-year-old Harper and Gideon also changed into second costumes for their evening’s trick-or-treat festivities: Harper was “the Goddess Athena,” and Gideon wore a “Master Chief” costume (a character from the popular video game Halo).