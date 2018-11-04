Nene Leakes’ Husband Gregg Battles Cancer on RHOA

Nene Leakes and her husband, Gregg, have been together, off and on, for over two decades. This season on Real Housewives of Atlanta, Gregg opens up about his cancer diagnosis this year. As for what kind of cancer Gregg has, Rolling Out has reported that the couple has not yet revealed those details.

On RHOA, Gregg reveals that the same day he was diagnosed, he needed emergency surgery. He explains, “I guess the scariest part about all of this is when we got to the hospital and the doctor saying that we need to do surgery on you tonight or you ain’t going to make it. And so I went over and prayed to God and I told Him, ‘If it’s time, let’s go. I don’t fear death, I don’t want to go. If my work here is finished here, take care of them, let’s go.'” He then added that, “I never thought I had it in me to fight cancer. Now, I want to beat cancer’s ass.”

In September 2018, Gregg underwent a 5-hour surgery for his cancer treatment, according to People. After the operation, Nene let fans know, “His surgery was very long — longer than we expected. He came out of surgery about 7:45 p.m. last night. He’s doing really good. He looked amazing when he came out of surgery, actually. He looked really, really good.”

Over the course of Gregg’s cancer battle, Nene has reached out to fans for support and to unload her emotions online. In recent months, she stated on Instagram, “I need all the prayers I can get. Gregg and I as a couple, we’ve literally been through everything a couple could possibly go through. The key word is through, because we got through it. I just don’t think there’s anything that Gregg and I haven’t been through … We’ve experienced it.’

She continued, saying, “At a time like this, this is when you really have to think back to the vows you took. Sickness and health … these vows are really showing up right now.”

This is not the first time that Gregg Leakes has had a health crisis. In November 2017, he ended up in the hospital and many were speculating about why. A production insider told Radar Online, “Gregg had what his doctors believe was a stroke. The RHOA cameras filmed the entire ordeal for the show — including his visit to the emergency room and the aftermath. Gregg’s health serves as a major storyline for Nene on season 10.”

At the time of the incident, a source also stated, “Although he is expected to make a full recovery, Gregg has been ordered to bed rest due to his age, family history and heavy work load.” After Gregg’s health scare, a rep for the couple reportedly denied that Gregg suffered a stroke, so fans will just have to wait and watch RHOA to find out the truth. What Nene Leakes did reveal during the incident was, “My husband Gregg, as you guys know, he’s my everything. We have been together for 20 years. We’re dealing with a little bit of a health issue right now.” In an Instagram post at the time, Nene also wrote, “Without you Mr. Gregg Leakes there is no me! Just know that I need you in my life always glad to have you back home with me #lifeoftheleakes.”

Gregg Leakes is 64 years old.