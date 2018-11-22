New Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Balloons

At 9am EST on NBC, you can watch Macy’s 92nd Thanksgiving Day Parade make its way through New York City. As always, you can expect to see and hear Broadway performances, dancers and marching bands, elaborate floats, and massive character balloons. Viewers of the parade know to look out for the classics, like Snoopy, Spongebob Squarepants, Felix the Cat, and Pikachu.

This year, Macy’s teased a handful of new balloons added to the line-up, and those who went to watch the balloons being blown up last night may have gotten a sneak peek. Here’s who to look out for this year:

Goku

Goku, the Saiyan warrior from the animated series Dragon Ball, is joining the parade this year. He is 56 feet tall, 70 feet long, and will be walked through the parade by 90 handlers. As a fun fact, Macy’s says that Goku is depicted in his “Super Saiyan blue form” to represent “a new era” of the franchise.

Fleck, Bjorn, Jojo, & Hugg

Netflix’s new animated Christmas film, The Christmas Chronicles, is represented in this year’s parade. Fleck, Bjorn, Jojo, & Hugg, Santa’s elves in the film, will make their way through New York City with the help of 40 handlers. According to Macy’s, this is the first time Netflix will be represented with a balloon in the parade.

Little Cloud

According to Macy’s, this float was created 16 years ago, but this year is its parade debut. The balloon, made by artists Samuel Borkson and Arturo Sandoval III for FriendsWithYou, is meant to represent “light, tranquility and unconditional love.”

Sunny the SnowPal

Macy’s created an original balloon of their own for the parade. Decorated with the signature red Macy’s stars, Sunny is a 27.8 feet tall astronaut snowman. Macy’s says that Sunny is one of Santa’s helpers, tasked with blasting off to repair Santa’s sleigh to save the day when it breaks down on Christmas Eve.