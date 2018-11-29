New York City’s Best 2018 Holiday Window Themes & Where to Find Them

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has come and gone, the Rockefeller Christmas Tree is lit, and it is officially Christmas in New York. Locals and tourists alike know that New York City’s most popular department stores and luxury brands go all-out when decorating their windows with seasonally-themed scenes.

Before you embark on your “holiday window crawl” through midtown Manhattan, here are some of the elaborately decorated displays you have to check out:

Bloomingdale’s

This year, Bloomingdale’s windows star The Grinch, whose getting a new movie-makeover from Illumination and Universal Pictures this season, in theaters as of November 9. According to Secret NYC, “the idea behind the display is to reflect how he transforms from a grumpy loner into a loving creature.”

Bloomingdale’s display is at their 59th Street department store. The address is 1000 Third Avenue 59th Street and Lexington Avenue New York, NY 10022.

Henri Bendel

Henri Bendel will be closing its doors for good in January 2019 so this year’s Holiday Window Display and interior decorations will be the fifth avenue store’s last.

Accompanying the luxury brand’s line of holiday gifts and accessories (including Bendel-styled snow globes, festive scented candles and Christmas ornaments shaped like the original iconic store) is the store’s “Bendel Wishlist” themed display. The window scenes pay homage to the city where the brand was born, featuring a wintry New York City skyline made of buildings wrapped in the brand’s name and signature brown and white stripes.

Through the holidays, Henri Bendel’s flagship will be open at 712 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10019.

Saks Fifth Avnue

This year, to celebrate the unveiling of their famous light and window display, Saks partnered with Broadway Cares to bring visitors a special Broadway performance in front of the 5th Avenue store. The performance was called “Theater of Dreams,” which is also the theme of the department stores holiday windows this year. Each window draws back the curtains on an ornate, theatrical holiday “set” design.

Saks Fifth Avenue’s window and light displays can be enjoyed at 611 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10022, across from the Rockefeller Christmas Tree.

Bergdorf Goodman

Bergdorf Goodman’s holidays window theme this year is “Bergdorf’s Goodies.” It features windows with whimsical, fashion-forward designs including ice cream-making robots, gingerbread cuckoo clocks, and an intricate chocolate shop.

Bergdorf Goodman’s display is up in the store’s windows at 754 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10019.

Tiffany & Co.

The luxury jewelry, gift, and home goods brand incorporated technology and robotics into their fifth avenue store’s holiday display. It features Tiffany-blue boxy robots, referred to as their “holiday helpers.”

Tiffany & Co.’s display is located at their 5th Avenue flagship, on the corner of 57th Street.

Macy’s

During the department store’s 92nd Thanksgiving Day Parade, they debuted a handful of new Macy’s balloons, including an astronaut snow-girl named “Sunny the Snowpal.” Sunny was advertised as part of their 2018 holiday campaign, which artist Roya Sullivan told Asbury Park Press is all about believing. Sullivan said, “I like telling a traditional holiday adventure with a modern twist to engage our contemporary viewer.” The display is “a total visual and sound experience,” including a window-sized, interactive video game for guests to enjoy.

According to Macy’s website, they were “the first store to feature holiday windows created for the pure fun and joy of the season and, with that, began a tradition that still lives on today.” Their first window display was in the early 1870s.

Macy’s is located in Herald Square, at 151 West 34th Street New York, NY 10001.