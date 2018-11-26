Nui on ‘Shark Tank’: A Look Inside the Low-Carb Cookies

Nui cookies are a good option for those on the keto diet. The sharks have seen keto diet options before, and the question this go around will be whether or not Nui cookies taste like real cookies.

Nui cookies are low-carb, high-fat, and sugar-free. They are also grain and gluten free.

How did Kristoffer Quiaoit and Victor Macias come up with the idea, to begin with? The entrepreneurs, who have lost weight themselves, were struggling with sugar cravings. They decided to come up with a cookie with a great taste but doesn’t make you feel bad when you eat it.

Business Wire quotes Kristoffer as saying, “When we started the Ketogenic diet, we were in the need of a delicious way to resist those devious sweet cravings without the added sugar and carbs… With the rebrand from Keto Kookie to Nui Foods our hope is to continue fulfilling the satisfying cravings for our customers with the next phase of our brand’s evolution.”

It took Kristoffer and Victor over 20 tries to nail down the recipe they use today. They write on their website, “Since then, we’ve been on a huge mission to help people say NO to sugar. So thank you for giving Nui cookies a try and joining us on this sweet journey!”

Each Nui cookie has less than 1 gram of sugar. In the words of the entrepreneurs, “You could eat a whole box of 16 Nui cookies and still consume less sugar than one traditional cookie.”

The cookies are made with a natural blend of sweeteners, monk fruit and erythritol.

On the Nui website, you can also learn more about the keto diet, which is a high-fat, low-carb diet that leads to improved brain function, loss of weight, and fewer diseases like diabetes and epilepsy.

Nui cookies come in flavors like peanut butter, chocolate chip, snickerdoodle, and double chocolate. An 8-pack (16 cookies) sells for $24.95.