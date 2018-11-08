All That Remains Guitarist Oli Herbert’s Public Memorial Service Cancelled

All That Remains guitarist Oli Herbert’s public memorial service was cancelled, according to the official Oli Herbert Facebook page. Earlier this week, it was announced that the event would be held on Sunday, November 11 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Worcester Palladium in Worcester, Massachusetts.

However, Herbert’s official Facebook page, which was going to live-stream the memorial service on Sunday, posted that the event was called off.

“The public Memorial Service for Oli Herbert scheduled for Sunday, November 11th has been CANCELLED. No additional information is available at this time,” the post reads.

Oli Herbert, a founding member and lead guitarist for heavy metal band All That Remains, was found dead in a pond near his house in Connecticut on October 16. The guitarist was just 44-years-old.

Police were dispatched to Herbert’s residence after someone reported him missing, according to Blabbermouth. No official cause of death has been confirmed, but Herbert’s publicist Suzanne Penley has told Metal Sucks that his death was the result of an accident. Police are waiting on an autopsy for more information.

We were devastated to learn that Oli Herbert, our friend, guitar player, and founding member of All That Remains, has passed away.

Full statement https://t.co/nBlAhJJPlF. pic.twitter.com/QPqlNGEvkq — All That Remains (@ATRhq) October 17, 2018

The band released a statement on Herbert’s death, stating: “We were devastated to learn that Oli Herbert, our friend, guitar player, and founding member of All That Remains, has passed away. Oli was an incredibly talented guitarist and song writer who defined Rock and Metal from the Northeast. His impact on the genres and our lives will continue indefinitely.”

Check out Penley’s full statement below:

“On behalf of Oli’s wife and family, I can confirm that Oli Herbert passed away yesterday unexpectedly as a result of an accident which occurred on the property of his home. He was 44 years old. “No further details are being released at this time. Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced once that information is available. “The family requests for privacy during this time but does wish to express their appreciation to fans worldwide for the outpouring of condolences.”

The band asked the public to respect the privacy of Herbert’s family at this time, and encouraged fans to remember him by “celebrating the great music he made.”

His wife Beth wrote a heartfelt post through Herbert’s official Facebook page, asking fans for privacy and thanking fans for the outpouring of love and support the family had received since news of her husband’s death broke.

“Hello everyone this is Beth, Oli’s widow,” she wrote on Facebook. “Thank you all for the kind thoughts and words. I don’t want to go into what happened until we have a complete picture, but as soon as we do there will be a statement from the family on this page. In the meantime, please respect our privacy as there are still relatives being informed of Oli’s passing. Thank you.”

Herbert’s death was felt by musicians, bands and fans alike across the heavy metal and rock scene. Many took to social media to reflect on his musical legacy, remember good times they had shared with Herbert, and lament on the impact and influence his music made on their lives.

Corey Taylor of Slipknot, Johannes Eckerström of Avatar, and Doc Coyle of Bad Wolves were among the many musicians remembering Herbert on Twitter.

This is a damn shame. My heart goes out to his family, bandmates and friends. https://t.co/noDmkbJOFC — Sofa King Awesome (@CoreyTaylorRock) October 17, 2018

Our deepest condolences go to our brothers in @ATRhq for the loss of a legend. Riff In Peace, Oli. You were a true talent and it was a pleasure to share the stage with you. pic.twitter.com/ufXHIlmndX — In Flames (@InFlames_SWE) October 17, 2018

READ NEXT: Jonathan Davis Releases Emotional ‘Basic Needs’ Music Video