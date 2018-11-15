Newly Single Olivia Culpo Rocks See-Through Gown at CMA’s

Olivia Culpo rocked a see-through dress at the 2018 Country Music Awards on Wednesday night. Just two weeks after her sudden split from longtime boyfriend, Danny Amendola, Culpo proved that she’s living her best life sans a man by her side.

Culpo looked stunning in her gown, which was essentially a sheer overlay that left very little to the imagination. The high slit showed off her long, slim legs. The outfit included a high-waisted undergarment, which was the only solid piece of the ensemble. She completed the look with long hair extensions and a pair of high-heeled sandals.

Culpo attended the award show with her sister, Sophia. The two got ready together, doing hair and makeup and getting glam before heading to the event. Culpo chronicled the afternoon on her Instagram story.

“Bring your other sister to work day. @CMA’s let’s do this,” the Model Squad star captioned an Instagram photo with her sister, who was wearing a bluish-green dress. You can check out the post below.

Culpo broke things off with Amendola, who currently plays for the Miami Dolphins, after he was spotted at the beach with Miami news anchor, Bianca Peters. The former beauty queen-turned-model has not spoken out publicly about the split — and neither has Amendola. The two dated for more than two years.

Culpo has been spending time with her family every chance that she has had over the past few weeks. She has been loving the moments with her nephew, Remy, and has been sharing tons of sweet photos and videos of the newborn whenever she is around him.

