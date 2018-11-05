Ozzy Osbourne Announces 2019 North American Tour With Megadeth

Ozzy Osbourne announced the “No More Tours 2” North American tour dates for 2019 that’ll include Megadeth supporting for the entire North American run. Osbourne recently had to postpone the last four North American dates on his farewell tour due to needing surgery, but he’s fully recovered and set to make his return to the stage at the Los Angeles edition of his Ozzfest festival on New Year’s Eve. The tour kicks off on May 29 at the Atlanta’s State Farm Arena.

On the upcoming farewell world tour, Osbourne will celebrate more than five decades as a both a solo artist and lead singer of Black Sabbath, and will mark the end of global touring for the artist. The tour is expected to take Osbourne around the world with dates into 2020, according to Blabbermouth. Although the tour marks the end of global touring for the 69-year-old legend, Blabbermouth reports that he will continue to perform at select shows and venues in the future.

“What I’m stopping is doing what I’m doing now — going around the world all the time,” Osbourne said, according to Blabbermouth. “I wish people would understand I’m not retiring. Is it my bad English accent? It’s called the ‘No More Tours’ tour. It doesn’t say ‘No more tours ever.'”

Tickets for the 2019 North American “No More Tours 2″ shows go on sale to the general public starting Friday, November 9 at LiveNation.com and through the Live Nation app. Live Nation is producing the tour.

“I’ve been extremely blessed to have had two successful music careers,” Osbourne said earlier this year, according to Louder. “I’m looking at this final tour as being a huge celebration for my fans and anyone who has enjoyed my music over the past five decades.”

Osbourne hopes to spend more time with his family once the tour is over, according to Blabbermouth. “I’ve got grandchildren that I want to spend time with.”

But he also added that he’s been lucky to do what he’s been doing for 50 years, saying: “I don’t punch a card every morning This is not my job; it’s my passion. It’s been the best thing that’s ever happened to me in my life.”

Check out the full list of dates below:

May 29 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

May 31 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center

June 02 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 04 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

June 06 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

June 08 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

June 11 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

June 13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion

June 15 – Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

June 18 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

June 20 – Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre

June 22 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

June 26 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 28 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

June 30 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

July 04 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

July 06 – St. Paul MN @ Xcel Energy Center

July 09 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

July 11 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

July 13 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

July 16 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

July 18 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

July 20 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

July 23 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 25 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

July 27 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

July 29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

