Paris Hilton’s Engagement Ring: How Much Is It Worth? Who Bought It?

After getting engaged in January 2018, Paris Hilton and actor Chris Zylka have reportedly called the engagement off. JustJared.com broke the news, reporting that a source confirmed “They broke up and called off their engagement earlier this month. Their relationship started to become off-kilter after about two years together.” Back in August, the two announced that they would be pushing back their wedding date, but cited busy work schedules as the reason for the change in plans. Hilton told US Weekly in an exclusive interview “I want to go directly from wedding to my honeymoon, not to just rush off to work, because it’s the most special day of your life.”

When they first got engaged, a major point of interest was Hilton’s enormous engagement ring. The pear-shaped, 20 carat diamond ring is reportedly worth about $2million. At the time, many were skeptical that Zylka had purchased the ring himself. Celebrity Net Worth claims that he is worth about $4million. Paris Hilton, hotel heiress and entrepreneur, is apparently worth $300million.

Page Size asked the ring designer, Michael Greene, who purchased the ring, or if it was offered at a “publicity” discount. His response was “How it was paid for, I won’t disclose. Those are the kind of things I wouldn’t talk about.” Greene is apparently a friend of Hilton’s grandfather, and Zylka was “steered in his direction” by his then-girlfriend. Though a source claimed that Paris “got a great deal” for the ring, Greene told People that “Paris was not involved” in the ring design process. “Chris did it all.”