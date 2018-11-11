People’s Choice Awards 2018 Performers & Presenters

The People’s Choice Awards for 2018 are moving networks for the first time in all its broadcast years. Since 1975, the show has aired on the CBS network, but it has found a new home with the E! network. Tonight, the show airs at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT/8 p.m. CT, on E!, Syfy, Bravo, USA and Universo. So, there are plenty of options when it comes to watching the show.

Nicki Minaj is set to open the show with a performance from her platinum album, “Queen.” Minaj is also a nominee this year, in two categories, including Female Artist of 2018 and Album of 2018. The other two performers set to take the stage tonight are Rita Ora and John Legend. Ora will be performing a song off of her upcoming album “Phoenix,” which will be dropping on November 23, 2018.

As for Legend, he is pulling double duty as a performer, as well as a presenter. According to E!, Legend will be presenting the first ever People’s Champion Award to recipient Bryan Stevenson, who is the founder and executive director of the Equal Justice Initiative in Montgomery, Alabama. Ahead of the awards show, Legend gushed to E!, “I’m so excited. I’m going to present Bryan Stevenson, who is somebody I’ve read. I’ve spent a lot of time with and just admire his work and everything he’s done for the county. I’m excited to honor him.”

Legend’s wife, Chrissy Teigen, will also be at the People’s Choice Awards and she is a presenter for Best Reality. Teigen told E! that, ” I’m doing Best Reality. So, I cannot wait. I watch all the shows, I love it. I can’t wait to just see everybody in that room, too. I’m so excited.”

When it comes to other presenters lined up for tonight’s event, they include Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly, Sarah Silverman, Darren Criss, Leighton Meester, Christina Hendricks, Taran Killam, Susan Kelchi Watson, Mae Whitman and Retta, Betty Gilipin, Damon Wayans Jr., Amber Stevens West, Lil Rel Howery, Ryan Eggold, Jack McBrayer, Kat Graham, Busy Philipps, Sara Gilbert, CAly Raisman, Sabrina Carpenter, Amber Valletta, Shay Mitchell, Terry Crews, and Johnny Galecki, according to TV Week.

So, what awards are these stars presenting? Get the full list of nominees for this year’s People’s Choice Awards below. In addition to these, Melissa McCarthy is the winner of the People’s Icon Award and Victoria Beckham is the recipient of the Fashion Icon Award.

Movie of the Year

“Black Panther”

“Avengers: Infinity War”

“Incredibles 2”

“Fifty Shades Freed”

“A Quiet Place”

Comedy Movie

“Love, Simon”

“Blockers”

“The Spy Who Dumped Me”

“Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again”

“Crazy Rich Asians”

Action Movie

“Black Panther”

“Avengers: Infinity War”

“Deadpool 2”

“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”

“Ocean’s 8”

Drama Movie

“Fifty Shades Freed”

“12 Strong”

“Red Sparrow”

“Midnight Sun”

“A Quiet Place”

Family Movie

“Incredibles 2”

“A Wrinkle in Time”

“Hotel Transylvania 3”

“I Can Only Imagine”

“Christopher Robin”

Male Movie Star

Chris Hemsworth, “Avengers: Infinity War”

Robert Downey Jr., “Avengers: Infinity War”

Chadwick Boseman, “Black Panther”

Chris Pratt, “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”

Nick Robinson, “Love, Simon”

Female Movie Star

Scarlett Johansson, “Avengers: Infinity War”

Sandra Bullock, “Ocean’s 8”

Anne Hathaway, “Ocean’s 8”

Lily James, “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again”

Bryce Dallas Howard, “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”

Drama Movie Star

John Krasinski, “A Quiet Place”

Emily Blunt, “A Quiet Place”

Jennifer Lawrence, “Red Sparrow”

Chris Hemsworth, “12 Strong”

Jamie Dornan, “Fifty Shades Freed”

Comedy Movie Star

Melissa McCarthy, “Life of the Party”

John Cena, “Blockers”

Nick Robinson, “Love, Simon”

Amanda Seyfried, “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again”

Mila Kunis, “The Spy Who Dumped Me”

Action Movie Star

Chris Hemsworth, “Avengers: Infinity Wars”

Ryan Reynolds, “Deadpool 2”

Chadwick Boseman, “Black Panther”

Danai Gurira, “Black Panther”

Chris Pratt, “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”

Show of the Year

“This Is Us”

“Grey’s Anatomy”

“The Big Bang Theory”

“13 Reasons Why”

“Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments” (write-in vote)

Drama Show

“This Is Us”

“Grey’s Anatomy”

“13 Reasons Why”

“Riverdale”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

Comedy Show

“The Big Bang Theory”

“Modern Family”

“Black-ish”

“Orange Is the New Black”

“The Good Place”

Revival Show

“American Idol”

“One Day at a Time”

“Queer Eye”

“Jersey Shore: Family Vacation”

“Dynasty”

Reality Show

“Jersey Shore: Family Vacation”

“Queer Eye”

“Keeping Up With the Kardashians”

“Chrisley Knows Best”

“Vanderpump Rules”

Competition Show

“The Voice”

“Ellen’s Game of Games”

“Big Brother”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“America’s Got Talent”

Male TV Star

Andrew Lincoln, “The Walking Dead”

Cole Sprouse, “Riverdale”

Justin Chambers, “Grey’s Anatomy”

Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor”

Harry Shum Jr., “Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments” (write-in vote)

Female TV Star

Ellen Pompeo, “Grey’s Anatomy”

Mandy Moore, “This Is Us”

Camila Mendes, “Riverdale”

Viola Davis, “How to Get Away With Murder”

Katherine McNamara, “Shadowhunters: The Moral Instruments” (write-in vote)

Drama TV Star

Ellen Pompeo, “Grey’s Anatomy”

Mariska Hargitay, “Law & Order: SVU”

K.J. Apa, “Riverdale”

Darren Criss, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

Katherine Langford, “13 Reasons Why”

Comedy TV Star

Jim Parsons, “The Big Bang Theory”

Donald Glover, “Atlanta”

Kristen Bell, “The Good Place”

Sofia Vergara, “Modern Family”

Drew Barrymore, “Santa Clarita Diet”

Daytime Talk Show

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show”

“Steve”

“Live With Kelly and Ryan”

“The Real”

“Red Table Talk With Jada Pinkett Smith”

Nighttime Talk Show

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“The Late Late Show With James Corden”

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”

“Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen”

Competition Contestant

Nikki Bella, “Dancing With the Stars”

Maddie Poppe, “American Idol”

Brynn Cartelli, “The Voice”

Cody Nickson, “The Amazing Race”

Eva Igo, “World of Dance”

Reality TV Star

Khloe Kardashian, “Keeping Up With the Kardashians”

Antoni Porowski, “Queer Eye”

Joanna Gaines, “Fixer Upper”

Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation”

Nikki Bella, “Total Bellas”

Bingeworthy Show

“Outlander” (write-in vote)

“Queer Eye”

“Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments” (write-in vote)

“13 Reasons Why”

“Shameless”

Sci-fi/Fantasy Show

“Supernatural”

“The Originals”

“The Expanse”

“Wynonna Earp” (write-in vote)

“Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments”

Male Artist

Drake

Keith Urban

Ed Sheeran

Shawn Mendes

Bruno Mars

Female Artist

Taylor Swift

Cardi B

Ariana Grande

Camila Cabello

Nicki Minaj

Group

Twenty One Pilots

Panic! At the Disco

5 Seconds of Summer

BTS

Super Junior (write-in vote)

Album

Cardi B, “Invasion of Privacy”

Camila Cabello, “Camila”

Shawn Mendes, “Shawn Mendes”

Ariana Grande, “Sweetener”

Nicki Minaj, “Queen”

Song

Ariana Grande, “No Tears Left to Cry”

Shawn Mendes, “In My Blood”

Selena Gomez, “Back to You”

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, “I Like It”

BTS, “Idol” (write-in vote)

Country Artist

Thomas Rhett

Luke Bryan

Carrie Underwood

Blake Shelton

Keith Urban

Latin Artist

Becky G

CNCO

J Balvin

Bad Bunny

Shakira

Music Video

Selena Gomez, “Back to You”

Ariana Grande, “No Tears Left to Cry”

Childish Gambino, “This Is America”

Camila Cabello, “Never Be the Same”

BTS, “Idol”

Concert Tour

Beyonce & Jay Z, On the Run II Tour

Taylor Swift, Reputation Tour

Britney Spears, Piece of Me Tour

Katy Perry, Witness Tour

Super Junior, Super Show 7

Beauty Influencer

NIKKIETUTORIALS

Bretman Rock

Brooklyn and Bailey

Jackie Aina

James Charles

Social Star

Shane Dawson

Jenna Marbles

Amanda Cerny

The Dolan Twins

Lele Pons

Animal Star

Lil Bub

Crusoe the Celebrity Dachshund

Gone to the Snow Dogs

Cole & Marmalade

April the Giraffe

Social Celebrity

Ellen DeGeneres

Chrissy Teigen

BTS

Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez

Comedy Act

Kevin Hart

Tiffany Haddish

Ali Wong

Marlon Wayans

Amy Schumer

Style Star

Zendaya

Blake Lively

Emma Watson

Beyonce

Harry Styles

Game Changer

Colin Kaepernick

Serena Williams

Cristiano Ronaldo

Aly Raisman

Nia Jax

Pop Podcast

“Amy Schumer Presents: 3 Girls, 1 Keith”

“Scrubbing in With Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad”

“Anna Faris Is Unqualified”

“LADYGANG”

“Chicks in the Office”