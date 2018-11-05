Porsha Williams Fiance & Baby’s Father Dennis McKinley

When Real Housewives of Atlanta fans first met Porsha Williams, she was married to Kordell Stewart. Over the course of the show, Williams and Stewart got a divorce and Williams has spread her dating wings. Flash forward to today, Williams is appearing on RHOA with her fiance, Dennis McKinley, who is going to be the father of her unborn baby.

In August 2018, Williams revealed to Bravo TV that she had a new love in her life. She said that she would be showing the relationship on RHOA, explaining that, “I am definitely going to be opening up about my love life. You will be introduced to someone who I am dating and I don’t want to tell too much, but I am super excited about it. He is everything to me.”

So, who is McKinley and what does he do? According to Bravo, McKinley is one of the heads of the Atlanta-based branding company Detroit Equities and his Linked In lists him as the CEO of online hair shop QueenVirginRemy.com.

When McKinley proposed to Williams, a source told People that he had been working on the proposal for two months. The source said, “Dennis had [a] videographer & photographer and has been working on the proposal for two months … had candles etc and rose petals everywhere.”

Williams has been wanting to have a child for a long time and was reportedly trying to have a baby for a year, according to Bravo TV. Upon sharing the good news that she was pregnant, Williams told People, “The thought of me getting that blessing after praying for it for so long and getting that blessing with someone who is just as excited as me — it’s Dennis’ first child, just like me — and it’s something we’ve both always wanted … It’s like a dream come true.”

Six years ago, Williams revealed that she had suffered a miscarriage.

Upon the premiere of the new season 11 of Real Housewives of Atlanta, a very pregnant Williams was hospitalized for extreme pain, according to Us Weekly. RHOA co-star Nene Leakes posted about the hospitalization on Instagram, writing, “Send some prayers and good vibes to our Tink Tink @porsha4real today. #goodvibesonly #babyPJisdoingfine#aunteenene #babyboom #RHOA11.”

Leakes was apparently the first of the housewives to find out that Williams was pregnant. Leakes revealed to Us Weekly, “Porsha tells me first, you know, of everybody. And we flip out! It is so hilarious when she tells me, we start pretending like we were pushing and giving birth, and just everything. It is hilarious. I’m super happy for Porsha. You know, I couldn’t be more happy for her. This is going to change her life, as I’ve told her many times, you know, this season. Gonna change her life, it’s gonna be very different, and she needs this in her life. She needs this kind of stability, and I think this is gonna make her a whole different person.”

On October 27, 2018, Williams and her man celebrated a gender reveal, sharing with the world that they are expecting a baby girl, who they refer to as PJ.

This season on RHOA, in addition to introducing her man and announcing her pregnancy, Williams also has to deal with rumors about her relationship.