Who Was at Priyanka Chopra’s Bachelorette Party?

Back in August, actress Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas announced their engagement on social media, posting photos from the engagement ceremony they had with family in Mumbai. The news came shortly after public speculation of their relationship, and their friends and family quickly followed with congratulations and well-wishes. With the wedding anticipated for November 30-December 2, Chopra and her friends are posting photos from her Amsterdam bachelorette party this past weekend. Seemingly absent from the festivities are Chopra’s mom, Madhu, and Jonas’ mom, Denise. Danielle Jonas, Chopra’s future sister-in-law (married to Nick’s oldest brother, Kevin), was also not in attendance; however, she commented on one of Chopra’s photos “Moving to another house stinks wish I could have gone. I am glad you guys are having fun!”

Here are the women you’ve been seeing in Chopra’s photos, how they are connected to the bride-to-be, and why you might recognize them:

Sophie Turner

Relationship to Priyanka: Future sister-in-law

Sophie Turner, star of the HBO hit series Game of Thrones, got engaged to Nick Jonas older brother Joe last year, and it seems as though Sophie and Priyanka have bonded over being fiancés at the same time. At the time of Priyanka and Nick’s engagement, Sophie posted a photo of the couple on her Instagram, with the caption: “Wow. First I’m blessed with an incredible future brother-in-law, and now such an beautiful, inside and out, future sister-in-law. I’m so excited to welcome you into the family @priyankachopra. I love you both @nickjonas.” In the above photo, you can see that Priyanka even adopted the hashtag “#TheJSisters,” a play on their fiancés’ former band, The Jonas Brothers.

Elizabeth Chambers

Relationship to Priyanka: Friend

TV host Elizabeth Chambers, who is married to Call Me by Your Name star Armie Hammer, has been friends with Priyanka since before she and Nick were officially engaged. Back in June, when Jonas was still Chopra’s “rumored boyfriend,” the two were posting photos together of girls’ night out in Los Angeles.

Parineeti Chopra

Relationship to Priyanka: Cousin

Priyanka’s cousin is a successful actress in Hindi films, with a following of 16.4 million on Instagram. Bollywood Life reported that the two returned to Mumbai together today, concluding the bachelorette trip. On the above photo, which Parineeti posted from the bachelorette party, Nick Jonas commented “Wow she is so beautiful. Any chance you could introduce me?” Parineeti joked back, saying ““She is very hard to get! But I can try for you, if you agree to pay the 5 million dollar shoe hiding fee!”

Isha Ambani

Relationship to Priyanka: Friend

Ambani, heiress to the Reliance Industries, is also engaged; her engagement party was one of the first events that Chopra and Jonas went to as an engaged couple. According to Yahoo!, Priyanka is suspected to be performing at Ambani’s sangeet ceremony. Yahoo quoted a Bollywoodlife source, who said “Priyanka might just perform at Isha and Anand’s wedding. She shares extremely cordial terms with the family. We saw Nick Jonas and she at Isha’s engagement ceremony in Lake Como, Italy. She was also present at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s pre-engagement sangeet bash. Even the Ambanis came for Nick and her engagement party, which was held in Mumbai. The actress loves doing shows live on stage and it is a mega event with a number of celebrated Indian and international artistes.”

Dana Supnick-Guidoni

Relationship to Priyanka: Friend; Publicist

Srishti Behl Arya

Relationship to Priyanka: Friend

Mamta Anand

Relationship to Priyanka: Friend

Tamanna Dutt

Relationship to Priyanka: Friend

Chanchal Dsouza

Relationship to Priyanka: Friend; part of her “team”

Natasha Pal

Relationship to Priyanka: Friend; part of her “team”