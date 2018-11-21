Pusha T Toronto Concert Ends, Drake Fans Throw Beer On Stage

Pusha T’s Toronto concer at Danforth Music Hall ended early on Tuesday after fans rushed the stage.
Video showed that King Push was hit with liquid and cups thrown from the audience.
Per USA Today:
Toronto police said “numerous (people were) injured from a fight inside a concert hall” Tuesday night after a group of people “attacked performers.” Authorities and paramedics were called to the Danforth Music Hall, where Pusha-T was continuing his Daytona Tour Part 2.
Toronto is Drake’s hometown. Ironically, Pusha T had a rap beef with Drake over the summer.
Security managed the situation.
Per Hype Beast: After the attack, Pusha left the stage to wait for the group to be apprehended by police. Moments after, Pusha returned to perform “I Don’t Like” and “The Story of Adidon.” There has yet to be an official statement regarding the attack.
No Comments
Discuss on Facebook