Pusha T Toronto Concert Ends, Drake Fans Throw Beer On Stage

Pusha T’s Toronto concer at Danforth Music Hall ended early on Tuesday after fans rushed the stage.

Better angle.. it was a fan that was attacked and not #PushaT. They only threw drinks on him pic.twitter.com/u5roj4onCK — NRNN (@The_NRNN) November 21, 2018

Video showed that King Push was hit with liquid and cups thrown from the audience.

Assault: Danforth Ave / Broadview Ave

– numerous ppl injured from a fight inside a concert hall in the area

– performers attacked by a group of ppl

-EMS/Police on scene

-closures: Broadview/Danforth to Playter Blvd#GO2140689

^ka — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) November 21, 2018

Per USA Today:

Toronto police said “numerous (people were) injured from a fight inside a concert hall” Tuesday night after a group of people “attacked performers.” Authorities and paramedics were called to the Danforth Music Hall, where Pusha-T was continuing his Daytona Tour Part 2.

Toronto is Drake’s hometown. Ironically, Pusha T had a rap beef with Drake over the summer.

Better angle.. it was a fan that was attacked and not #PushaT. They only threw drinks on him pic.twitter.com/u5roj4onCK — NRNN (@The_NRNN) November 21, 2018

Security managed the situation.

Per Hype Beast: After the attack, Pusha left the stage to wait for the group to be apprehended by police. Moments after, Pusha returned to perform “I Don’t Like” and “The Story of Adidon.” There has yet to be an official statement regarding the attack.