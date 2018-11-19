Kim Porter’s Son, Quincy Brown, Responds ‘I Am Broken’ Over Loss of His Mother

On November 15, it was confirmed that Kim Porter had passed away at the age of 47. The news came just a few weeks after Porter was photographed with her family at the Netflix premiere of The Holiday Calendar, which stars her son, Quincy Brown. It was reportedly the last public outing she had with her whole family before her death.

Brown, the 27 year old actor who is a series regular on the TV series Star, was Porter’s first child. His biological father is singer Al B! Sure, and Porter’s ex, Sean “Diddy” Combs, has seemingly taken a father figure role for Brown. Both were present alongside Porter at Quincy Brown’s premiere.

A few days after the loss of his mother, Quincy Brown took to Instagram to publicly react to her passing. The photo that he posted appears to be one taken at the premiere, as Quincy, his late mother, and his younger twin sisters are wearing the same outfits they were photographed in to celebrate The Holiday Calendar.

In the accompanying caption, he writes of his grief and directly addresses Porter, saying “I am broken… & the only thing that makes sense right now is that you were way too good for this silly world we live in.” He continues, asking her to “Please give Mee-Maw the biggest hug and kiss for me.”

Diddy responded to the loss on Twitter, a few hours before Brown’s post, saying that “For the last three days I’ve been trying to wake up out of this nightmare. But I haven’t.” He included a video compilation from the shoot he and Porter did when she was pregnant with their first child.