Rachael Ostovich & Arnold Berdon: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Rachael Ostovich is a UFC fighter who has filed a restraining order against her husband, MMA fighter Arnold Berdon.

According to TMZ, police have opened a felony domestic violence investigation related to the incident earlier this month in which Ostovich suffered a broken orbital bone. Though Berdon has not yet been named as the target of this investigation, Ostovich has filed the restraining order against him.

Ostovich and Berdon have been married for over two years and have one daughter together. Here’s what you need to know:

1. Ostovich Was Hospitalized With a Broken Orbital Bone & Other Injuries After an ‘Incident’ in Hawaii

Over the weekend, Ostovich was hospitalized for a broken orbital bone, one of the bones located near the eye socket. She was released from the hospital on Monday.

Berdon is a professional MMA fighter. At 27 years old, he’s 5’9 and weighs 135 pounds. As for 27-year-old Ostovich, she’s 5’3 and 125 pounds.

On Monday night, Ostovich’s management team released the following statement regarding the incident: “A very unfortunate incident occurred Sunday night with Rachael Ostovich that ended with her suffering a fractured orbital and other injuries. Rachael is now home from the hospital with family and will be going back for further check ups on her orbital. The family would like to ask for some privacy as they sort through this matter. We would like to thank the UFC for all their support on this matter as well as the fans and media for your concern.”

2. TMZ Reports That Berdon Intends to Claim He Was Attacked First

According to TMZ, Berdon intends to argue that he was attacked by Berdon first, and that he was only trying to defend himself when Ostovich sustained her injuries. Neither Berdon nor Ostovich has made a public statement about her injuries or restraining order.

3. Ostovich & Berdon Were Married in April, 2016

Ostovich and Berdon married one another in April of 2016, in a ceremony that appeared to include their loved ones. Little is known about their wedding, besides the fact that they were married on April 4, 2016.

4. Ostovich & Berdon Have a Daughter Together, Whose Name Is Ruby Rose

Ostovich and Berdon had their daughter long before they were married. Ruby Rose is often present in Ostovich’s photos, and appears to have been in Hawaii at the time of the alleged incident.

5. Ostovich Has Cancelled Her Upcoming Fight in January Due to Her Injuries

Ostovich was scheduled to fight Paige VanZant this January, has since pulled out of the fight due to her injuries. Ostovich’s manager, Brian Butler-Au, said in a statement on Nov. 20, “A very unfortunate incident occurred Sunday night with Rachael Ostovich that ended with her suffering a fractured orbital and other injuries. As a result of these injuries she will not be able to compete in her upcoming bout with Paige VanZant on January 19th.”

Butler-Au continued, “Rachael is now home from the hospital with her family and will be going back for further check ups on her orbital. We would like to thank the UFC for all their support on this matter as well as the fans and media for your concern.”