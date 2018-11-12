How to Watch ‘Ray Donovan’ Season 6 Episode 3 Online

Season 6 of Ray Donovan airs episode 3 of the new season tonight, on the Showtime network, in its 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT time slot. For those without a cable subscription, you may be looking for different ways to be able to watch the show. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the show (or DVR it, or watch it on-demand) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services.

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand Showtime content through the Showtime Amazon Channel, which also comes with a free 7-day trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the Showtime channel, you can then watch the show either live as it airs or on-demand later. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

FuboTV

A Showtime live stream and on-demand content can be added to your existing FuboTV subscription, or you can include Showtime when you start a free 7-day trial.

Once signed up, you can either watch the show live, or you can watch on-demand as soon as episodes air. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

Hulu

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, Showtime is available as an add-on to Hulu or Hulu with Live TV.

Once signed up, you can watch the show live as it airs, or you can watch it on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

For more details on the new season of Ray Donovan, upcoming episode descriptions (including tonight’s show) and cast info, read on below.

“RAY DONOVAN” TIME SLOT & CHANNEL: Ray Donovan airs at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT on Sunday nights on the Showtime network. This is the time slot for the new season. Any changes will be noted as the season airs.

“RAY DONOVAN” SEASON 6 EPISODE 3: The third episode is titled “He Be Tight. He Be Mean.” Episode 3 airs on November 11, 2018 and its plot description reads, “Ray is officially back working for Sam, and with Anita behind in the polls, they have to make a splash at the first mayoral debate; three generations of Donovans make their way from California to New York.”

“RAY DONOVAN” SEASON 6 EPISODE 4: Episode 4 of the season is titled “Pudge” and the plot description states, “Mickey kidnaps movie star Jay White and Ray has to get $3 million from Sam Winslow to get Jay back in one piece; Mickey and Bunchy plot a future for themselves; Terry steps into the ring for the first time in twenty years.”

“RAY DONOVAN” SEASON 6 EPISODE 5: “Ellis Island” is the title of episode 5 this season. The description of this episode reads, “Ray plans a day with Conor in New York before he ships out overseas; Sam and Ray put together a fix to give Anita a bump in popularity; Mickey devises a radical plan to recoup his losses; Bunchy asks Terry for a favor.”

“RAY DONOVAN” SEASON 6 EPISODE 6: The name of episode 6 is “A Girl Named Maria” and the synopsis of the episode states, “A masked intruder with ties to the mayor makes a threat on Sam’s life; in looking for answers, Ray uncovers more than he bargained for; searching for their ticket out of the country, Mickey and Bunchy board the Hampton Jitney.”

“RAY DONOVAN” SEASON 6 EPISODE 7: “The 1-3-2” is the title of episode 7 for season 6.

“RAY DONOVAN” SEASON 6 EPISODE 8: Episode 8 of the show is called “Who Once Was Dead” and it will air on December 16, 2018.

“RAY DONOVAN” SEASON 6 EPISODE 9: The 9th episode of the season is titled “Dream On” and it is set to air on December 23, 2018.

“RAY DONOVAN” SEASON 6 EPISODE 10: On December 30, 2018, episode 10 of the season will air and the episode is simply titled “Baby”.