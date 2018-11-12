Travis Scott’s ‘Astroworld’ Tour Dates Canceled

Travis Scott’s sold-out ‘Astroworld: Wish You Were Here’ tour date set for tonight, Monday Nov. 12 in Tampa has been postponed due to technical issues. Fans were told just five hours before the show was set to begin.

The tour kicked off in Baltimore, Md. on Thursday Nov. 8.

Dates in Hartford, Cleveland and Milwaukee are also canceled.

Scott has not addressed the missed dates on his Twitter or his Instagram. Scott and He was supposed to take the stage tonight in Amalie Arena before a full house.

Due to technical production issues, tonight's sold out show in Tampa along with upcoming shows in Hartford (Nov 30), Cleveland (Dec 4) and Milwaukee (Dec 9) of Travis Scott's ASTROWORLD: WISH YOU WERE HERE tour are being postponed to a later date. (cont.) pic.twitter.com/fFwykmOGsA — Amalie Arena (@AmalieArena) November 12, 2018

The tour website does not have an update. In fact, tickets for the shows still link to Ticketmaster. Fans were angry with some posting on Scott’s IG asking for information. Responses did not appear to be forthcoming.

“Thanks for canceling 5 hours before the show,” one commented. And other a tad angrier: “What happened to the Tampa show bro? Im mad af”

View this post on Instagram Cactus A post shared by flame (@travisscott) on Nov 11, 2018 at 3:47pm PST

The Tampa cancellation came even as people were already lining up for the show.

Dates for each of the shows will be rescheduled to take place during the second leg of the “ASTROWORLD: WISH YOU WERE HERE” tour.

Anyone who had tickets to Monday’s show at Amalie will be able to keep their ticket and attend the rescheduled show. No exchanges will be needed. If you can’t attend the rescheduled date, refunds will be available.

For unhappy fans, Scott did last week upload ‘SICKO MODE’ featuring Drake to You Tube, if that’s any consolation.

And there’s tons of video clips from the Baltimore and Raleigh gigs.

Oh and Kylie Jenner’s IG story, retweeted by the tour may ease the pain a bit. Or not.