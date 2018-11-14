Hip-Hop Artist, Riff Raff Reveals He’s Being Extorted by an Escort Service

Riff Raff also known as Jody Highroller, the Neon Icon, the Peach Panther, Mr. Lamborgini Leglock, the Aquaberry Backfist, and so many more notable worthy monikers is one of hip-hop’s more laid back personalities. Riff doesn’t take himself too seriously and is arguably the godfather of a lot of trends we see within the culture today.

For the first time in recent history, the “DOLCE & GABBANA” rapper has come forward with a revelation that no one could have seen coming whatsoever. Riff Raff took to his Instagram account to reveal that over the past four years, he’s been getting extorted by an escort service, a fallacious promoter, and a team of slimy lawyers. He also reveals that the company and its criminal counterparts are demanding that he pay the parties $1 million cash or face dire consequences. Check out his pressing Instagram post below.

Riff Raff Speaks on Escort Service Extorsion

This is obviously the face and statement of a man who’s under a lot of pressure. Never has the general public seen Riff Raff in such a disturbed state. The unkempt braids, his tone of voice, and overall demeanor were that of someone who could possibly be in substantial danger.

With Riff Raff being a Nevada state resident, there’s no reason why he should be getting extorted and/or blackmailed by an escort service and he should feel no shame in utilizing such services. Hopefully, Riff and his team can get this situation under control before any further damage is done.

With that said, check out one of Riff Raff’s most obscure records in existence entitled “Bird on a Wire” featuring Action Bronson below.

READ NEXT: Tyler, the Creator Responds to Jaden Smith’s Claims That They’re in a Relationship