Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting 2018 Channel & Time

The 86th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting in Rockefeller Center airs tonight on television. There is a lineup of A-list performers set to deliver holiday cheer and there is a 72-foot tree lighting up the plaza. Get all the details on what time to watch the performances, what channel to watch, who is performing and the show schedule below.

ROCKEFELLER CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING 2018 TIME & SCHEDULE: The regional pre-show will begin at 7 p.m. ET, while the main event will air from 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT. The A-list performers are scheduled to perform during the main show.

ROCKEFELLER CENTER CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING 2018 CHANNEL: The show airs on the NBC network. Check with your local TV provider (ie. FIOS, Optimum, Time Warner) to find out what channel NBC is in your area. You can also use the NBC channel finder to look for your local stations here. Stations airing the regional show include WBGH (Binghamton, N.Y.), WYNC (Boston, Mass. – satellite of WBTS), WBTS (Boston, Mass.), WCBD (Charleston, S.C.), WVIR (Charlottesville, Va.), WETM (Elmira, N.Y.), WNBW (Gainesville, Fla.), WVIT (Hartford, Conn.), WTLV (Jacksonville, Fla.), WGAL (Lancaster, Pa.), WTVJ (Miami, Fla.), WNBC (New York, N.Y.), WKTD (Norfolk, Va.), WAVY (Norfolk, Va.), WPTV (Palm Beach, Fla.), WCAU (Philadelphia, Pa.), WRAL (Raleigh-Durham, N.C.), WRC (Washington, D.C. – jip at 7:30pm), WRDE (Salisbury, Md.), WTWC (Tallahassee, Fla.), WKTV (Utica, N.Y.), WVNC (Watertown, N.Y.), and WTOV (Wheeling, W.V.).

ROCKEFELLER CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING 2018 SPECIAL LIVE STREAM: For those who do not have a TV or cable subscription, you may be looking for a way to watch the show online. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of NBC on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

NBC (available live in most markets, which you can find here) is one of 75-plus channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including NBC (available live in most markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

NBC (available live in select markets, which you can find here) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

ROCKEFELLER CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING 2018 SPECIAL HOSTS: The one-hour pre-show special will be hosted by Extra’s Mario Lopez, WNBC’s Stefan Holt, and Natalie Pasquarella. NBC’s Today show anchors Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker and Craig Melvin are the hosts of the main show.

ROCKEFELLER CENTER CHRISTMAS TREE 2018 LIGHTING PERFORMERS: The scheduled performers include Diana Ross, Tony Bennett & Diana Krall, Brett Eldredge, Darci Lynne Farmer, Ella Mai, Diana Krall, John Legend, Martina McBride, Pentatonix and Kellie Pickler. The Rockettes and additional performers will appear, as will comedian Howie Mandel.

ROCKEFELLER CENTER 2018 CHRISTMAS TREE ADDRESS & LOCATION: The tree is located at 30 Rockefeller Plaza, between West 48th and West 51st Streets and Fifth and Sixth Avenues, in NYC. The tree lighting takes place on November 28, 2018 and the tree will remain on display until January 7, 2019 and viewing of the tree is free.

ROCKEFELLER CENTER CHRISTMAS TREE 2018 HEIGHT: This year’s tree is a 72-foot tall, 45-foot wide Norway Spruce from Wallkill, New York. The tree weighs an estimated 12 tons and is approximately 75 years old, according to NBC.