Rockers Who Voted in the 2018 Midterms [PHOTOS]

Rockers, musicians, and heavy metal artists have been urging their fans to vote for weeks leading up to the 2018 midterm elections, and now that voting day is here, many are taking to social media to share selfies, pictures and videos of themselves at the polls, or graphics urging others to vote.

Rock stars such as Axl Rose, Flea, Sebastian Bach, Lzzy Hale, and Jack Black are among the many musicians that encouraged fans to vote. Some posted videos with urgent messages, others pictures of “I Voted” stickers and wristbands, but each of the messages was the same: get out there and vote.

Midterm elections have typically drawn far less interest among all voters in the past, but this year is different. According to the New York Times, “more than 31.5 million people were estimated to have voted early across the United States, with 22 states and the District of Columbia surpassing total turnout in the last midterm four years ago.” Many believe that celebrity endorsements and encouragement has played a part in getting more people out to the polls, as well as the current political climate and growing tension between political parties over the past few years.

Below are a roundup of some rock stars and celebs who have taken to social media to share photos of themselves voting, as well as messages reminding registered voters there’s still time to cast their ballots.

VOTE MOTHERFUCKERS!!🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Axl Rose (@axlrose) November 6, 2018

Axl Rose jumped on Twitter to urge fans to vote, writing in all caps “VOTE MOTHERF–KERS!” followed with another tweet that reads “Damn The Torpedoes N’ VOTE!!!!”

Jack Black shared a video on Instagram of himself and a crowd of thousands of people all chanting “vote motherf–ker vote motherf–ker vote,” in typical Jack Black style.

Sebastian Bach shared a YouTube video on Twitter urging his fans to vote as well, stating “if you care about the health of our planet, if you care about having a safe, happy place to live in, if you care about standing up to white supremacy, if you care about common-sense gun control so our kids feel safe in their schools, and so we feel safe going to a movie or a concert, if you care about any of those things, you must vote.”

VOTE on November 6! For the kids! JUST DO IT: https://t.co/8xcKgU1rhp via @YouTube — Sebastian Bach (@sebastianbach) November 6, 2018

Others included Otep, Corey Taylor and Serj Tankian, all urging fans and supporters to vote leading up to the elections, or posting pictures and videos of themselves casting their ballots and sporting “I Voted” stickers.

GO VOTE TODAY. https://t.co/Qetzciu2Dr — Sofa King Awesome (@CoreyTaylorRock) November 6, 2018

Check out some of the other bands, musicians and rock legends who are out there voting:

VOTE! Your Voice REALLY Matters pic.twitter.com/10YIzjw7a8 — Jordan Rudess (@Jcrudess) November 6, 2018

Voting isn’t always about making your life better; sometimes it’s about making someone else’s life better. #ShowUp — Rise Against (@riseagainst) November 1, 2018