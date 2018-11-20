‘ROMAINE CALM!’: The Best Twitter Reactions To The Romaine E. Coli Outbreak

On Tuesday, the CDC issued a warning about an E. coli outbreak related to romaine lettuce, warning consumers against eating the leafy greens.

As one would expect, a whole slew of puns, sarcastic comments, and hysterical memes quickly rolled through Twitter. Here’s the best of them:

Twitter Reacts: E. Coli Outbreak With Romaine Lettuce, ‘Romaine Calm!’

Proposed NYPost headline: ROMAINE HOLIDAY — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) November 20, 2018

CDC: we have to tell Americans it’s not safe to eat romaine

TRUMP: what‘s that

CDC: a kind of lettuce

TRUMP: what‘s that

CDC: a vegetable like in a salad

TRUMP: what‘s that

CDC: a vegetable? or a salad?

TRUMP:

CDC:

TRUMP:

CDC:

MATT WHITAKER: salads are illegal now, got it — Matt YOUR PRODUCT/ISSUE HERE FOR $8.99/DAY Negrin (@MattNegrin) November 20, 2018

Time to break out all those jokes about how we should romaine calm. — Karen Tumulty (@ktumulty) November 20, 2018

America trying to remember if they ate any romaine lettuce this week pic.twitter.com/MqHkMVTBQa — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) November 20, 2018

I have long hated romaine, I feel vindicated by its newly discovered tendency to kill people https://t.co/tcc0YFP0D6 — Heidi N. Moore (@moorehn) November 20, 2018

imagine your last meal before suddenly dying being romaine lettuce — Jordan Valinsky (@jordan327) November 20, 2018

Yeah, just proceed as though ALL the romaine lettuce has shit on it. **Raises hand.** Should we maybe rethink how we produce food? — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) November 20, 2018

Please throw away your romaine lettuce. If you are unable to lettuce do it for you. BOOM! — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) November 20, 2018

Department of health urges Americans not to eat romaine lettuce. “It sucks ass,” they said — Ed Zitron (@edzitron) November 20, 2018

eating romaine lettuce to own the libs — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) November 20, 2018

Now is the time to BUY romaine lettuce! The lettuce you buy now will be worth its weight in gold a year from now. That's stock market 101 baby! I'm Bobby Billions — grinch w/ joker makeup (@alexqarbuckle) November 20, 2018

DO NOT EAT THE LETTUCE, THE LETUCE HAS GONE BADhttps://t.co/2Ztd3dpDjx — Anne Helen Petersen (@annehelen) November 20, 2018