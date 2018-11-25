Roseanne Barr Heart Attack Hoax Explained

Late Saturday night, it was reported that Roseanne Barr suffered a heart attack and was heading to the hospital.

BREAKING: Roseanne Barr Has Had a Heart Attack, en route to Hospital — Michael Moates (@freedom_moates) November 25, 2018

The report came after Lee Stranahan received a call during his call-in Periscope segment from someone claiming to be Barr’s assistant, saying “she’d had a heart attack.” The call happened while his segment was airing live over the Periscope app.

I was doing a call-in segment about Zionism on Periscope when the phone rang, saying it was my friend @therealroseanne. I was surprised but it's a topic she's interested in so… It was her assistant, saying she'd had a heart attack. This went out live. I don't know her status. — 𝙻𝚎𝚎 𝚂𝚝𝚛𝚊𝚗𝚊𝚑𝚊𝚗 ⏳ (@stranahan) November 25, 2018

The Gateway Pundit was quick to break news of the report, citing the live conversation between Stranahan and a man who introduced himself as her new assistant, Frank. In the brief conversation, the man tells Stranahan that she’s had a heart attack and he’s “trying to figure out what exactly to do about this.” Stranahan believed the call was coming from Barr’s phone number. The conversation starts at 19:08 in the below video, when Stranahan looks at the caller-ID on his phone and says “Wait a second, it’s Roseanne!”:

Call in and discuss the Rabbi Shapiro view of Zionism https://t.co/uS6xptRMev — 𝙻𝚎𝚎 𝚂𝚝𝚛𝚊𝚗𝚊𝚑𝚊𝚗 ⏳ (@stranahan) November 25, 2018

Youtube personality Trazy Beanz was quick to react to Stranahan’s tweet, responding first that she had spoken with Roseanne and she “hasn’t had a heart attack.” She then reached out to Stranahan directly via Twitter, suggesting that “It seems someone played a nasty joke on you.” She went on to say that the area code “he listed” didn’t match Roseanne’s phone number; he corrected her, saying he didn’t say the area code, before asserting that “It was absolutely from her phone. And it was someone who had listened to her voicemail.”

Lee, I just spoke with her. It seems someone played a nasty joke on you. I can confirm her number doesn’t start with the area code you listed 🙏🙏 Roseanne is alright, thank God. — Tracybeanz (@tracybeanz) November 25, 2018

Stranahan went live once again to explain the situation and how it escalated. He also defended that the story was, in fact, news “because it went out publicly” while he was airing his segment.

Shortly after, Barr took to Twitter to refute the report, with a photo of herself at home in a pirate costume and the message “I’m fine.” Fans were quick to respond with relief, replying with well-wishes including “Wow, you had me so worried. Glad you are okay!!!!” and “We don’t want to lose you!! We love you!!”

At the time, it is unclear who made the call to Stranahan, and why. One Twitter user, @TheRealHublife, suggested that “Someone may have either stolen her phone or hacked her.”

Roseanne followed up on Twitter with a second message to followers, writing “I was the victim of a prank. I’ve had no medical issues.”