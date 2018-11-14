Ruth Perez Anselmi: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Ruth Perez Anselmi is a masseuse based in Los Angeles. Anselmi is also a singer who appeared on TV talent shows in her native Venezuela. According to her Twitter page, Anselmi lives in Beverly Hills. In addition to her career as a masseuse, Anselmi is a singer as well as being a mother of two.

On November 14, the Daily Mail released photos and videos showing actor Stephen Baldwin, father of Hailey Baldwin, entering and leaving Anselmi’s Wilshere Boulevard apartment building.

1. The Last Song Uploaded to Anselmi’s YouTube Channel Was a Love Song Titled, ‘I Believe’

The last song uploaded to Anselmi’s YouTube channel is a love song titled, “I Believe.” The song is accompanied by a video that filmed in New York City. The video was uploaded in March 2013. The song was written by Anselmi and includes the lyrics, “I believe in your smile. I believe in your heart. I believe in your heart. I believe in your eyes. I believe you that you will be mine.” The other two songs on the channel, uploaded in 2012 and 2011 respectively, are sung in Spanish.

2. In 2017, Anselmi Appeared on a TV Talent Show Aimed at Finding ‘the Best Latino Talent in the United States’

Anselmi appeared in a 2017 episode of Tengo Talento, Mucho Talento. According to the show’s IMDb page, the show is “searching for the best Latino talent in the United States.” During her appearance on the show, Anselmi sang, played the keyboard and created a statue of one of the hosts of the show. On November 11, Anselmi posted a video showing her creating a statue of Hippocrates.

3. On November 3, Anselmi Said on Facebook that She Was Single

Anselmi wrote in a Facebook post that she was, “Feeling loved.” In a video, Anselmi said that she was having the “Best birthday in my life.” Two days earlier, Anselmi wrote, “I’m still single, Monday is my birthday and I hope that day of gift the true love in my arms!” The Intro section of Anselmi’s Facebook page simply shows her playing the guitar under a tree. Little other biographical information is publicly available on her page.

4. Anselmi Is a Native of Venezuela’s Oil Producing Region

According to a biography on Anselmi from Reverb Nation, she is a native of San Tome in the heart of Venezuela’s oil-producing region. During her life, Anselmi says that she lived in Madrid, Paris, Norway, New York City and in Caracas. Anselmi studied music at the Vicente Emilio Sojo conservatory in her native land. Anselmi also mentions in the piece that her dream man is Sting. She adds that her dream would be to ” take the music to the children who do not have resources, they are the beginning of life and I would support them teaching them, teaching them to play with all my heart.”

5. Anselmi Was Formerly a Sales Manager for ROK Drinks

Anselmi was formerly a South American Sales Manager for ROK Drinks, according to a now-defunct Twitter page. Prior to taking on that role, Anselmi had been a singer in a Venezuelan girl group, from 2008 until 2011.

