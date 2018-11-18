Shamari DeVoe & Husband Ronnie on ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’

The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast may be down a couple housewives this season, but not for long. Shamari DeVoe has jumped right into the drama, appearing for the first time as a cast member on the show, along with her husband, Ronnie, on episode 3 of season 11 of RHOA. The episode is titled “A New Addition” and the plot description of it reads, “Eva and Porsha hit the gym; Kandi reconnects with friend Shamari DeVoe who is the lead singer from the group Blaque; the ladies attend ATL Live to check out Shamari’s performance; Kandi finds out potentially damaging information about Porsha’s man.” When the DeVoes make their first appearance this season, Ronnie goes in with plenty of opinions on Kandi’s music career and it clearly does not rub her the right way. She and Ronnie are friends, as she reiterated on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live, but Kandi wasn’t thrilled about his outspoken moments that night.

Many already know Ronnie DeVoe as “Big Ron” and one of the members of the music group, New Edition. Meanwhile, Shamari is a part of the group Blaque. They have two twins sons, Ronald III and Roman Elijah, who they welcomed into the world just last year, in 2017.

In an interview with Essence, Shamari said that her husband was first against being on RHOA. Shamari revealed, “At first he was just like, ‘Oh hell no! But we talk about things — that’s very important — so the more we talked about it, he just became more open [to it] and just began thinking about ways that we can share our story as marriage ambassadors. And then he was like, ‘OK. I’ll do it.'”

When she and her husband aren’t tending to their kids, making music or jumping in on the RHOA drama, they are helping other couples with their marriages. Shamari dished to Essence that, “We are in the business of helping heal families, and saving marriages, and just bringing other like-minded couples together and encourag[ing] one another … There’s so many challenges you go through in a relationship — no relationship is perfect — so you need to have a group that cares, that wants to be that positive light, to help you get your fire back and reignite the flame … Nobody’s relationship is perfect, but there is a testimony that comes out of any imperfect thing.”

Romper reported that the DeVoes are currently working on a music project together, titled “Me and Mari.” In addition, Ronnie DeVoe is the owner of a real estate agency in Atlanta called DeVoe Broker Associates.

MTO News previously reported divorce rumors surrounding the couple, and in the past, Shamari reportedly revealed she’d moved out because her husband was no longer listening to her, among other things. A source told MTO News that being a part of Bravo’s RHOA has had a negative effect on their relationship. The source stated, “They both are playing up [marital] drama for the cameras. The drama may have been all fake, but after weeks of filming – a fake argument with your wife can become a real argument with your wife.”

Despite these rumors, there have been no reports of a split and the DeVoes appear to be going strong together.